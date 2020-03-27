Petaluma nonprofit raises awareness for COVID responders

Kellen Galster, an emergency room doctor who lives in Petaluma, noticed a bumper sticker recently that got his attention.

He was riding his bike from his east Petaluma house to Wicked Slush downtown, attempting to find temporary respite from homebound isolation, when he spotted a yellow ribbon sticker on a car in support of U.S. military troops.

The doctor, who works in Vallejo alongside other frontline medical personnel, realized that there is not an ubiquitous way of recognizing first responders working on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It made me think,” Galster said. “I thought it would be really awesome if we had a sticker that would show support for the people helping those who are sick.”

So Galster went home, designed a bumper sticker, and launched Our Frontline Heroes to raise awareness for the men and women who are fighting the outbreak.

He said the simple act of acknowledging first responders helps to boost morale.

“Last week, during a moment of heightened COVID-19 worry and exhaustion, my neighbor poked his head over the fence (six feet away of course) and said ‘Thank you for what you do,’” Galster said. “I was surprised to find that my worry lessened and I felt more energized. Such a simple gesture had a profound impact.”

Galster said that doctors and nurses have been very worried about their health during the pandemic. But the list of frontline workers also includes grocery store clerks, bank tellers, food deliverers and anyone else working in conditions that puts them in contact with the public.

“Morale took a big dip in the past week,” he said. “I’m worried about my health. Frontline workers are really nervous. I’m doing this to help people. This is bigger than me.”

Supporters can purchase the mask-shaped bumper stickers for $6.50 on the website, ourfrontlineheroes.com, which was build by BROB Analytics, a web company owned by Petaluma veteran Christopher O’Brien.

While the main goal of the project is raising awareness, Galster said the funds raised will be donated to medical organizations like the Red Cross and World Health Organization.

“Frontline workers need our support more than ever,” Galster said. “With the COVID pandemic, EMS, police, fire, doctors, nurses, custodial staff, cashiers, clerks, delivery personnel, etc. are jeopardizing their lives, but are still determined to show up and serve their communities everyday. A ‘COVID Frontline Heroes’ sticker on your car, or water bottle shows support for all the world to see. Frontline workers will experience the gratitude we all feel, but can’t share because of social distancing.”

