Subscribe

Tell us: We are looking for locals doing good during the coronavirus pandemic

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 27, 2020, 11:29AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Having endured major wildfires, severe flooding and now an unprecedented shutdown of businesses, schools and other public institutions, Sonoma County residents know how to step up and help their neighbors. As job losses mount and everyone does their best to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, heart-warming stories are emerging of people helping out others.

The Press Democrat wants to share those inspiring stories of good deeds and kind works, both big and small. We would like to hear about the people, agencies or businesses who are making things better in our community.

To send our editors a news tip, please email coronavirus@pressdemocrat.com and include “Making a difference” in the subject line of your email. If possible, include your phone number or a means of getting in touch with the person, company or agency you are writing about.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine