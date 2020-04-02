Clover donation helps Petaluma hospital prepare for patient increase

Petaluma Valley Hospital is preparing for an anticipated surge in coronavirus patients by stockpiling needed medical equipment, an effort boosted this week by Clover Sonoma’s purchase of three pricey ventilators worth more than $100,000.

The Petaluma dairy company with a history of supporting the hospital said it hoped others would step up and help the hospital deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is our community hospital and we are the community,” said Marcus Benedetti, CEO of Clover Sonoma. “A lot of businesses are struggling right now. Those that aren’t have an obligation to help. Clover Sonoma fits that category.”

Brett Shinn, development manager for the Petaluma Valley Foundation, said Clover’s gift will kick off a campaign to secure more personal protective equipment for medical workers, including face masks, gowns and gloves. The hospital is still seeking a fourth $38,895 ventilator, he said.

“Clover is stepping up to help Petaluma Valley Hospital right now,” Shinn said. “They are challenging the rest of the business community to do the same.”

Benedetti, who was born at Hillcrest Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital’s predecessor, said he received lifesaving treatment at the hospital for leptospirosis, a rare bacterial infection.

Clover’s founder, Gene Benedetti — Marcus Benedetti’s grandfather — helped create the Petaluma Valley Hospital Foundation. The annual Gene and Evelyn Benedetti Leadership Celebration raises money for Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Benedetti said he felt it was important that the hospital have the equipment it needs to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

“If we wait to act then we’ll be behind the curve,” he said. “I don’t want our doctors to have to make the unenviable choice of who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t.”

Shinn said the hospital has enough masks to meet the current demand, but is ordering more for the expected surge. He said people can donate new N95 masks directly to the hospital.

The hospital is also raising money for six gurneys, which cost $7,514 each, for the emergency department. The hospital is converting patient rooms into negative pressure rooms, which do not recirculate air to the rest of the hospital and can isolate COVID-19 patients, Shinn said. Each room conversion costs approximately $10,000.

“If there’s a surge, time will be limited,” Shinn said. “We need to plan and prepare as best as we can.”

The hospital last week opened its incident command center and erected a tent outside the emergency department to treat patients with symptoms of the coronavirus. Hospital officials have not said whether they have had a case of coronavirus, citing patient privacy protections.

Health officials said there have been 91 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sonoma County with 13 of them in the Petaluma-Penngrove area.

