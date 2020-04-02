Joe Garcia named Humanitarian of the Year

Joe Garcia is usually the last person someone wants to see at their door. The Petaluma code enforcement officer usually shows up when someone’s yard is overgrown or their home is structurally unsafe.

A visit from Garcia could include a fine or an expensive remodel to get a dwelling back into compliance.

But for many residents, Garcia’s work doesn’t end after he affixes a red tag to their house. He often works to connect residents, especially low income homeowners, with Petaluma nonprofits that could do the work for free.

“There’s a specific group of people that don’t have the ability to take care of problems,” said Garcia, 42. “One of my roles is to try and find solutions, not always issue citations or slap a red tag on their house.”

For his compassion in helping residents navigate the code enforcement process, Garcia was honored with the Humanitarian of the Year award from the Community Awards of Excellence.

A lifelong Petaluma resident, Garcia graduated from Petaluma High School at took classes at Montana State University and Santa Rosa Junior College. He lives in Petaluma with his wife, Sarah, and dog, Scarlet.

Garcia works closely with Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center, which offer services that can help low income homeowners. Often someone with a code violation is elderly or disabled and cannot clean up their yard or fix their roof. Garcia will connect them with Rebuilding Together, which does the work for free.

“Once you break down barriers and people understand that you’re there to make things better, people open up,” he said. “The tears of frustration become tears of joy. That is rewarding.”

In a nomination form Jane Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding Together Petaluma, said Garcia approaches code enforcement with the intention of bettering peoples’ lives.

“Mr. Garcia is community minded,” she wrote. “He connects families that come across his enforcement radar to community services first. It’s code enforcement with a heart, above and beyond the call of duty.”

Garcia has been with the city of Petaluma for 13 years. His first two years were spent with the building and planning departments before code enforcement was brought into the police department. Garcia said it was a good move for the city, although he still works closely with the building and planning departments.

The recent coronavirus outbreak, which canceled the Community Awards of Excellence ceremony, has also furloughed Garcia’s code enforcement division. That means Garcia expects a backlog of work when operations start back up, potentially in a month.

It also means Garcia has had more time to take his dog on walks, bake bread for friends and neighbors, and spend time in his woodshop.

Another passion of Garcia’s is growing spicy peppers and crafting homemade Sriracha hot sauce, which he originally did to give out as gifts. About two years ago, he started bottling it and selling it as a fundraiser for fire relief efforts. He has since raised more than $15,000 for Rebuilding Together and the Redwood Empire Foodbank selling the hot sauce online.

Of the humanitarian award that Garcia received, he said he was surprised but happy to hear about it.

“I was quite shocked and overcome with gratitude,” he said. “I don’t do it for the acknowledgment, but it’s nice to be noticed.”

