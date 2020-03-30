Subscribe

Here are the local businesses that are open during shelter in place

March 30, 2020, 3:17PM

Local businesses are one of the major elements that make the North Bay unique - from the tasting rooms to the fancy restaurants, or the consignment store to high end boutique - we have a lot of great businesses in the area. In fact, the lack of access to these businesses is one of the hardest parts of the shelter in place ordinances for all of us. And it’s even harder on the businesses.

With that, we’ve reached out to thousands of North Bay businesses and offered them the opportunity to list themselves in the database below, at no charge. In it, you’ll find the status of the business, if they’re open, and what they’re offering. We encourage you to do what you can to continue to shop locally during these times. For example, buying gift cards from restaurants is a great way to help ensure your favorite spot will reopen. We know Local Matters to you, so we appreciate the support you can give to our community.

If you can’t find a favorite business, ask them to submit their listing here: pressdemocrat.com/submityourbusiness

Tip: To see more details, click on the 3 little dots at the top right of each listing.

