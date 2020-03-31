Petaluma senior home resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident at a senior housing complex in Petaluma has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine, according to an announcement from Petaluma’s PEP Housing.

PEP Housing is a nonprofit that provides lower-income seniors housing, support and services. It runs several housing communities in Petaluma.

It is the first known case of COVID-19 at a senior housing facility in the city of Petaluma, which has about 10 other cases, according to a demographic breakdown by the Sonoma County public health officer.

All other residents have been told to self-quarantine until further notice, said PEP Executive Director Mary Stompe.

“We notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Health Department,” she said.

“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are on top of the situation.”

PEP is continuing to provide other residents with their usual services during this quarantine. PEP Housing has been providing affordable housing in several communities since 1978.

As of Wednesday morning, Sonoma County has 73 known cases of COVID-19, according to the county.