Butter and Egg parade postponement another hardship for businesses

Don’t shake hands. Keep 6 feet away. Shun social gatherings.

Precautions and guidelines stemming from the coronavirus and shelter-in-place are challenging everyone to reject what was once encouraged, and to press pause on behaviors that had become second nature.

For Petalumans, few things are as instinctual as the annual Butter & Egg Days Parade. Now postponed to late August, residents will plod through April without the whimsical event, still confined to their homes. It marks yet another suspension of what was once reliably ordinary, as crucial efforts to contain the virus continue.

It’s the first time the spring event was postponed since it was reinstated 39 years ago.

“It’s such an evocative event that captures our past, but is also very much part of our present,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said. “It’s usually the harbinger of good weather, marking the beginning of school breaks and a promise of what’s to come.”

Last year’s parade attracted more than 20,000 people to the city’s historic downtown. They observed hundreds of parade participants and patronized dozens of vendors that set up shop along the route. It’s a massive undertaking helmed only by two full-time employees of the Petaluma Downtown Association, carried largely by an army of more than 200 volunteers.

“Practically everybody who has been in Petaluma for awhile has either had a child or a neighbor in the parade, or they themselves have been in it,” Barrett said. “When you’re there, you’re always sure to see someone you know.”

The hometown parade and accompanying events are also major boons to the local economy, a financial anchor that Petaluma’s restaurant and hospitality industries have relied on for decades. With a shelter-in-place order extended until May 3, it’s unclear just how the rescheduled parade will affect businesses already under tremendous strain.

Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, said the uncertainty is percolating throughout the event’s network of participants, sponsors and vendors.

“We’re rebuilding Butter and Egg Days and still in the process of testing the water to see how we can come out of this,” McCusker said. “It’s all just guessing at this point. How will things even look like in May and June? What will it look like when businesses are back up, and what businesses will be back up after this is over? We don’t know.”

Also postponed are the Butter & Egg Days Opening Ceremonies typically held the weekend before the parade. The 34th annual Spring Antique Faire, which takes place day following the parade, has been canceled.

McCusker said she’s in the process of refunding collected fees from 208 Antique Faire participants, totaling about $15,000. So far, the majority of sponsors that are needed to raise $125,000 for parade costs are sticking with the downtown association, McCusker said, hopeful for an August rendition of Butter and Egg Days.

“It’s not just about money, its about pride,” McCusker said. “People love it, the little chick competition, the cow toss competition. It’s all about real Petaluma, and you don’t get parades like this everywhere, and that’s what sits in so many people’s hearts.”

This year’s delayed parade will retain the theme chosen before the coronavirus was even a blip on the radar — “Community: The Heart of Petaluma.”

