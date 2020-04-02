Petaluma renters struggle with financial hardship

As the wide-ranging impacts of the coronavirus outbreak continue to ripple through Petaluma’s economy and labor force, the first of the month looms large for a community full of renters wrestling with cut hours, layoffs and shuttered places of work.

Renter Coral Méndez, like so many others in the city and across the country, is still reeling after she was laid off from a salaried position in March.

“I really didn’t expect anything like this would ever happen,” Méndez said, who has lived in a 2-bedroom for 2 ½ years on the west side.

Her company, local espresso machine servicer and seller Dolce Neve, is paying her 80 hours of collected paid time off and updating employees over applications for federal financial assistance. She’s now having to dip into savings and a stash of funds she has been carefully growing to put toward a meaningful goal.

“I have been trying to save up to purchase a tiny home for when I retire in a few years, but now it seems like that’s not going to happen any time soon,” Méndez said. “When I was widowed I lost pretty much everything, so it was my attempt to plan for the future.”

Compared to hourly workers, she says she’s in a relatively better spot, and is trying to remain calm and not give in to panic. Now likely unable to return to work for at least another month, she’s checking in daily with her landlords over how to approach the weeks ahead. She said she’s able to pay for this month and next, but ability to pay beyond that without any income remains uncertain.

For renters like Méndez, landlord-tenant negotiations may be one of the only way to attempt to find wiggle room in the absence of government-funded rental assistance programs specifically for those impacted by the pandemic.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last week approved a temporary halt on evictions, followed by a similar statewide measure a few days later. It’s the first step taken to address the anxiety local renters are now facing, as rent checks come due, and as the recently extended shelter-in-place order prompts a closer look at savings account balances.

However, tenants could still be required to pay missed rent, and the protections don’t provide rent payment assistance for those not yet threatened with eviction. As the economic downturn lengthens and as businesses remain closed, the prospect of next month’s payments are acute concerns for many out of work.

Sarah Seitchik Sebastian and her husband are landlords to Méndez and to a family that lives in a second unit on their property. As mortgage holders that also live in their own separate unit on the piece of land off Bodega Avenue, they’re concerned how their tenants’ inability to pay will limit their capacity to afford mortgage payments.

Seitchik Sebastian and her husband are both out of work, and pursuing a forbearance from their lender, hoping their out-of-work tenants will be able to receive assistance.

“The whole system is hanging on a wire,” Seitchik Sebastian said. “Our monthly cash flow is dependent on the work we’re doing and the rent we collect from our tenants. In our little microcosm, there’s this huge tension that’s playing out across the board right now.”

She’s expecting a tough road ahead, and is holding daily conversations with the tenants to ensure they feel protected. Both of the units have served as safe places to land for women and single mothers, and Seitchik Sebastian says she wants the preserve that atmosphere, especially amidst a public health crisis and rapid economic downturn.

“We are all on this property together and we have to figure out how to stay here together,” Seitchik Sebastian said. “These types of situations exacerbate discrepancies between those who have property and those who rent, and where the power lies. There is serious potential for very hard times.”

Community organizers from North Bay Organizing Project are pushing Petaluma council members to do more than the countywide eviction halt, while the city contends that the nature of the public health crisis demands a concerted approach among all Sonoma County municipalities.

The Petaluma City council is expected to discuss the topic for the first time since the shelter-in-place order was initiated at the April 6 council meeting, which will take place online.

