Petaluma police search for suspects wanted in connection with vehicle thefts

Petaluma police are searching for at least three suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts that occurred in the Kenilworth neighborhood over the weekend.

The suspects stole items from two unlocked cars on Hartman and Sestri lanes sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning, police said in a news release. Two vehicles were also stolen on Heather and Iverness lanes. In both thefts, the cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.

Three residents in the neighborhood captured on surveillance cameras at least three suspects checking parked cars to see if they were unlocked, police said. Investigators are reviewing the surveillance videos to help identify the suspects.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the thefts in the area are all connected to the same suspects. Petaluma police also received reports of auto burglaries in the Mountain View Avenue area.

Police advised residents not to leave valuables in their cars at night and to lock their doors.