Petaluma police arrest man armed with samurai swords

Petaluma police arrested a 37-year-old man armed with two samurai swords Tuesday night.

Justin Link of Petaluma was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and possessing stolen property, police said in a news release.

Police received a report of a suspect threatening a neighbor with two samurai swords at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Petaluma Boulevard North, south of the outlet mall. The first officer who responded found Link in the area and convinced him to drop the swords before taking him into custody, police said. When officers completed their investigation, though, they determined that Link didn’t threaten anyone.

In Link’s backpack, officers found a laptop that had been reported stolen from someone in Marin County, police said. Officers also discovered Link was on probation, and subsequently booked him on suspicion of violating probation and possessing stolen property.