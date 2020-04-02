Ways to help others in Sonoma County during the coronavirus pandemic

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text “COVID19” to 211211 for coronavirus information.

If you want to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic but aren’t sure how, here is a list of ways to help while social distancing. We will continue to update this list, so reach out to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with any additions.

Donate

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels, which provides seniors with food, asks for a small monetary donation from its participants, but also does not turn anyone away. The program is seeking monetary donations to help cover the cost of food. To donate, click here.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Redwood Empire Food Bank is seeking both food and monetary donations to help those in need, including people who have become unemployed during the pandemic. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank at 3990 Brickway Blvd. in Santa Rosa on weekdays between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. They also can be dropped off at one of the food bank’s barrel locations, which can be found here. The most needed items are: tuna and canned meat, peanut butter, canned soups, stews and chili, rice, dry beans, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, high protein granola bars, trail mix and nuts.

If you want to help without leaving your house, the food bank accepts monetary donations here.

Food For Thought

Food For Thought is a nonprofit based in Forestville that provides food to 850 people who live in Sonoma County and are facing serious illness. The organization, which is need of supplies, has launched a virtual food drive here.

Sonoma Valley Education Foundation

The Sonoma Valley Education Foundation is seeking monetary donations to provide $50 grocery gift cards to Sonoma Valley Unified School District students and their families. The gift cards will be distributed to families in need so they can purchase necessities during the pandemic. For more information or to donate, click here.

La Luz Crisis Fund

The La Luz Crisis Fund has been reactivated to assist Sonoma Valley residents. “The board and staff of La Luz Center are working on a plan to best respond to the COVID-19 virus, locally,” executive director Juan Hernandez said in a statement on the organization’s website. “In the next few days we will be assessing the rising needs of our community and will be putting together a plan to best meet these needs. In preparation for this plan we have decided to re-launch our Crisis Fund.” Click here for more information or to donate.

UndocuFund

UndocuFund is requesting monetary donations to assist undocumented families who don’t have access to sick leave, cannot work remotely or who have lost wages during the pandemic. Click here to donate to UndocuFund.

PEP Housing

PEP Housing is a Petaluma-based nonprofit that provides low-income seniors access to housing, supportive services and other resources. The organization is seeking monetary donations to cover food services, grocery cards and other expenses for seniors who may become ill and quarantined. Click here for more information and to donate.

Ceres Community Project

Ceres Community Project, which provides food assistance and meals to Sonoma and Marin County residents, is seeking monetary donations to cover the cost of meals for clients who follow special diets because of their health conditions. Click here to donate or mail a check to: Ceres Community Project, 7351 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, 95472.