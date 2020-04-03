During a surge, 1,500 Sonoma County residents could be hospitalized with the coronavirus

More than 1,500 Sonoma County residents could require hospitalization for the coronavirus when infections peak in about two months, according to the first computer projections from an outside consultant that the county hired to determine the scope of local transmission of the infectious disease.

Without the county’s top public health official ordering people to largely stay home, COVID-19 illnesses would overwhelm local hospitals’ ability to treat stricken patients, requiring more than 10,000 hospital beds, according to modeling data county officials released Thursday.

“It’s very clear that shelter-in-place is working to flatten the curve,” of virus cases in the county of about 500,000 people, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said during a news conference.

There are 95 confirmed local cases of the virus as of Thursday night among nearly 2,000 people tested for the disease, according to county data. That includes one death and 15 people who recovered. County officials announced on March 2 the first death of a local resident diagnosed with the coronavirus — a man in his 60s thought to have contracted it on a cruise — and they revealed on March 14 the first instance of a person infected through community transmission.

The first phase of the modeling, conducted by an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, shows the potential effects on the county of the new coronavirus with and without the county’s stay-at-home order, which started March 18 and runs through at least May 3. Mortality rates assumed that every one person infected would pass the virus to another 2½ people. The modeling shows that the order has likely reduced the number of county residents who are expected to die from COVID-19.

“One of the most critical things this model shows is that our shelter-in-place actions are working for our community,” Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said.

The unprecedented public health emergency directive likely will improve the mortality rate for those 65 and older from 0.8% to 0.28% of people infected; for those between ages 18 and 64, the mortality rate went from 0.18% to 0.1%.

With a virus reproduction rate of 2½ — each infected person potentially infecting 2½ other people — more than 10,000 residents would have required hospitalization had there been no shelter-in-place order.

The modeling also showed projections for a more dire scenario of three infections per each person who contracts the virus. Then the number of local people requiring hospitalization would be more than 5,000 even with the home isolation order in place. That crush of sick residents still would overwhelm the county’s expanded hospital capacity of about 1,500 beds, county officials said.

The models will help public health officials determine how and when to begin lifting isolation orders for Sonoma County residents that have ground public life to a near halt and shuttered businesses. Mase said that could start with easing restrictions for some businesses. Schools, she said, would be the last to resume.

A second wave of the virus will take place sometime after those isolation restrictions are lifted. But the timing and severity of a second peak will depend on the county’s ability to develop a robust slate of mitigation measures such as its efforts to track all those who have been exposed by people with COVID-19 to determine if they have symptoms.

“The ultimate mitigation measure would be a vaccine,” Mase said.