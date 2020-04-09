Exchange Bank offers lifeline to small businesses

There is no doubt that Exchange Bank is an anchor of the community — the institution’s list of several hundred community organizations it supports proves that. But the 130-year-old bank is poised to play perhaps its most vital role yet as it helps local businesses reeling from the coronavirus shutdown.

Exchange Bank is Sonoma County’s largest Small Business Administration lender, meaning that it will be the go-to agent for businesses to receive aid from the federal stimulus package designed to help the economy recover from the outbreak.

“Obviously these are very challenging times,” said Troy Sanderson, Exchange Bank’s executive vice president and chief banking officer. “We’re the definition of a community bank. Some of our folks are hurting right now. We’ve reached out to check in and see how we can help.”

The bank had to temporarily close six of its 18 Sonoma County branches. Its main Petaluma branch adjusted its hours and the east Petaluma branch is open by appointment only.

“Banks are essential businesses,” Sanderson said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep operations up and running while balancing employee and customer safety.”

In the best of times, Exchange Bank funds dozens of Petaluma nonprofits and has raised $90 million for Santa Rosa Junior College students through the Doyle Scholarship, named after bank co-founder Frank Doyle. Some of the Petaluma organizations the bank supports include COTS, Petaluma Educational Foundation, Petaluma People Services Center, Petaluma Valley Hospital Foundation and Cinnabar Theater.

For its charitable work, Exchange Bank was named the Large Business of the Year from the Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence.

Sanderson, a Petaluma native who served on the Petaluma City Schools District board and is a COTS board member, said giving is in the bank’s ethos. In addition to the $900,000 the bank gave to 300 organizations, the bank’s 435 employees personally raised $139,000 for a variety of charities.

“It’s really genetic to the bank since the Doyles started it,” he said. “Giving money is a big piece, but it’s not just about giving our treasure. It’s also about giving our time and our talent.”

The Community Awards of Excellence celebration were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Sanderson said the award still means a lot to the bank as it looks for new ways to serve the community.

“It means we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” he said. “It’s a reflection not on the institution, but the people that make up the institution.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)