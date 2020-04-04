Here’s what shoppers are buying the most at Sonoma County grocery stores

The novel coronavirus pandemic has put pressure on food retailers to keep their shelves stocked as a result of a demand surge from panic-buyers.

Grocery stores in Sonoma County have felt the effects of the coronavirus, which has caused many shoppers to purchase excess items out of fear and anxiety. In response, stores have set maximums for some products that are in high demand.

Jamie Downing, general manager of Petaluma Market, said that the store’s customers are often looking for flour, yeast and dried beans.

The consumer packaged goods industry, which includes food and cleaning products, is facing the “greatest and fastest change in shopping behavior ever, according to the research firm Nielsen. As restaurants and bars are shut down across the country, the spike in grocery store spending makes sense.

“Some people still don’t think it’s a big deal,” said Jeff Spackman, store manager of the Cotati location of Oliver’s Market. He added that products like toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, wipes and “anything people can use as toilet paper” are selling out quickly.

Spackman said his store has put limits on the quantity customers can buy of specific items, including yeast, sugar, rubbing alcohol, butter, rice, dried beans, frozen produce and bottled water.

Oliver’s has dedicated “senior shopping hour” every day from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for those over age 60 and the immunocompromised. Spackman said these customers have been “fantastic, understanding and appreciative” of the opportunity to beat crowds.

Safeway stores have limited the number of hand sanitizer and cleaning products that each shopper can purchase. Costco, Target and Trader Joe’s have also started enforcing these policies for some food and cleaning items.