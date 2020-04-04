Sonoma County surpasses 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sonoma County passed 100 on Friday, a milestone county health officials said will allow them to provide more detailed demographic information about local coronavirus cases.

Such information could include age breakdowns for those who have been hospitalized; locations for travel-related cases; the types of symptoms exhibited; and underlying medical conditions, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

“For example, we have X number of people hospitalized ... is there a certain characteristic that’s more likely to be associated with hospitalizations?” Mase said, during an interview Friday.

“We have a lot of people who travel, the one place that keeps popping up is New York, actually — that makes sense of course,” she said.

The more detailed demographic data will soon be made available to the public on the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, Mase said.

The county reported that 21 of the 105 confirmed cases are now classified as recovered. Sonoma County has been averaging about seven new cases a day this past week, according to county data.

Of the 105 cases, 20 have required hospitalization at some point, while 79 did not require any hospital care. Mase said the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have recovered is likely higher than the 20, because it takes some time for public health workers to revisit some of the cases.

The county reached 105 cases a day after officials released the first computer projections of the scope of local transmission of the infectious disease.

According to that modeling, which was conducted by Imperial College London, found that more than 1,500 Sonoma County residents could require hospitalization for the coronavirus when infections peak in about two months.

It also found that absent the county’s current order for people to largely stay home, COVID-19 illnesses would overwhelm local hospitals’ ability to treat stricken patients, requiring more than 10,000 hospital beds.

The county’s projected peak in 2 months contrasts with federal and state projections that have the state peaking later this month. For example, modeling from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has the pandemic likely peaking in California on April 24.

Mase said there were multiple reasons for this distinction, one of which is that cases appeared in Sonoma County several weeks after other California counties discovered cases. She said that areas like Santa Clara County, which has more than 1,000 cases, are likely greatly affecting the overall state projections and pushing the peak date up earlier.

Mase added that Sonoma County issued a shelter-in-place order when only four people had been infected locally, whereas Santa Clara County initiated the order after discovering more than 100 cases.

Sonoma County’s early response allowed officials to mitigate community transmission, which flattens the curve and pushes back the peak date, she said.

“We may be ahead of the game,” Mase said. “The whole point of this is to make sure that our health capacity is there … so even though we have a lot of cases spread out over time, we’ll be able to handle them more.”

Meanwhile, county officials said they were close to executing an agreement for an alternate care site that would be used to care for patients, including those with COVID-19, not requiring the full services of a hospital.