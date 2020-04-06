Subscribe

School closures place new burden on families in Sonoma County stuck at home during coronavirus pandemic

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 6, 2020, 8:45AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

When California state education chief Tony Thurmond announced last week that schools will be unable to physically reopen this year for the state’s 6 million kindergarten through 12th graders, it ignited waves of disappointment and sadness ­for parents, students and teachers.

No proms. No graduations. No theater productions. No sports. And no child care during the workday.

The classroom closures have opened a gaping hole in the intricate schedules many parents have crafted to manage their personal, professional and family lives. Suddenly, parents are not only struggling to understand and implement their role in distance learning, but doing it while trying to work from home or, in some cases, not working at all.

For Dr. Tonya Hoffman, a family medicine physician whose Santa Rosa practice has gone to remote-only appointments in recent weeks, it’s meant her patients are occasionally getting very real glimpses into her life. Video appointments have been interrupted by sons Julian, 7, and Silas, 4, sometimes offering more than a patient was expecting.

“They have already witnessed kids pull my hair or demand food,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman is far from alone. School, for many families, is not only a place where their children learn, but a place that keeps kids busy while parents work. Gone are early-drop off options and after-school day care.

For the Hoffmans, that means a brand new schedule and a different partnership for household duties. Jared Hoffman, a massage therapist, can’t work under the new shelter-in-place edict.

“I’ve been a massage therapist for 20 years and owned my own business for 15,” he said. “I’ve never been unemployed.”

But that’s not to say he doesn’t have his hands full. He’s helping Julian connect via Zoom with his first grade class at Proctor Terrace Elementary and he’s working to keep Silas engaged — no simple task.

“The 4-year-old and I, we are in a battle,” he said. “I don’t know who is going to win.”

Tonya Hoffman tries to help by putting together work packets. She has started to think like a teacher, she said, formulating lesson plans in advance so she’s not left scrambling in the moment. But there are still scrambles.

She recalled a recent day in which she was searching the internet, trying to put together her own lesson for her boys. Then she ran of printer paper.

“I’m just picking up scraps all over the house and junk mail,” she said. “It’s been interesting.”

“I don’t think I’m cut out for this,” she said.

Work-life balance

It’s a push and pull that is unfolding in households everywhere.

Sarah Martin, who edits science textbooks, isn’t new to working from home. She’s done it for years, but never when her 10-year-old son George has been home every minute of every day. Making sure George is up to snuff on academics isn’t the concern; it’s that she’ll be unable to create a schedule in which she can work uninterrupted.

“I’m worried how I am going to make a living with this kid in my home,” she said, only partially kidding. “I need hours of silence and I don’t get 15 minutes of silence. The bottom line is if can’t get in my working hours, then I can’t accomplish as much so I don’t get paid as much.”

Getting help with kids

Martin has enlisted the help of her parents to watch George a few afternoons a week. It’s not ideal — they are a particularly vulnerable demographic — but Martin said she’s been strict with her family’s social distancing and it feels safe. Plus, she feels as if she has little choice.

For families with younger children, there are fewer options for physical release. Parks are closed, school grounds are shuttered and team sports are canceled. Older kids can go for a run or ride their bikes alone, but younger ones still need mom and dad, and that takes time many parents say is still scarce.

And the question of screen time is constant. Parents who tightly monitored how much time their children spent on electronic devices now feel pinched by reality. School is being conducted online, kids are connected with their peers online and they are also fighting off painful boredom online.

Tais Tillman said she has always had ground rules for her 12-year-old son Milo and his electronics usage, but those have lessened considerably with the shelter-in-place edict. Tillman, assistant general manager at Marietta Cellars in Geyserville, is now working from home and has long stretches of work meetings, phone calls and business from which she can’t be interrupted.

“It’s hard for me to justify kicking him off when I can’t give him attention and he’s connecting with people,” she said.

Tillman said she’s learning as she goes. She’s insisted on meals together — all of them.

“I’ll say, ‘OK, why don’t you come down?’” she said. “It’s being in the same space as me. We don’t need to be talking but it’s a connection point.”

Tillman, like Hoffman, sees her son light up after online classroom meetings. While the learning is important, she is more interested in keeping him connected in this time of social distancing.

She, and others, try not to worry that they don’t have it dialed in yet.

“I haven’t even fully wrapped my head around it myself yet,” she said. “I think everything I keep reading says the sanity-saver for parents in this whole process is a constant self-reminder that you have to be gentle with yourself and it’s not going to be perfect.”

“You have to change your definition of what is enough,” she said.

Teachers struggle too

Jim LaFrance is experiencing both sides of the learning curve of distance-learning. LaFrance teaches math at Montgomery High and is father to Jake, a junior at Montgomery, and Ryan, a seventh grader at Slater Middle School.

His goal, for both his sons and his students, is to not let all engagement slip away.

“My main thing I’m telling kids is, ‘Taking five or six months off from your math education is going to hurt,’ ” he said. “I’m giving a manageable amount of work. Not so much it’s going to crush your spirit, but you can keep thinking about math.”

In his own house, the family tries to follow the same path. Some reading, some schoolwork from teachers and some physical activity, getting outside for whatever that may be.

LaFrance is constantly reminded, both personally and professionally, of what this group of students has lost.

“I think so much of what we remember about school is interpersonal relationships and struggles,” he said.

Distance learning? It’s just not even close, even if delivered by the most conscientious parent at home.

“This is just getting to the bare bones of content and they are by themselves,” he said. “That doesn’t even begin to replace what is going on in a normal school day.”

And with that, parents and teachers are being asked to take on yet another job: to model, through their actions and words, how children should react through all of the upheaval.

“I think that is kind of our job,” LaFrance said. “There is so much anxiety, especially for that college-bound crowd. But kids are resilient. I don’t think we give them enough credit. Kids are feeling a lot of anxiety but I think they are feeling it from the adults.”

More time with kids

Many parents are trying to address the demands of reading, writing and arithmetic while also trying to find ways to infuse fun and freedom in the educational day, all while keeping appointments and meeting their own deadlines.

Like it or not, parents are getting more time with their kids. And it’s unstructured. More families are cooking. Those things around the house that never get done are suddenly getting done.

“The kids are in heaven and I think it’s going to be transformative for them to have both parents at home and independent learning,” Tonya Hoffman said.

Jared Hoffman, who for years took client appointments after work and into the evening, is now home for dinner with his family every night.

“There are the challenges but there are the rewards as well,” he said. “It’s all about keeping in mind, that what we do now will shape how my children react to catastrophe over and over. We always try to take it in good stride and not get upset about things.”

Martin and her son now jog together. Walking the dog? That’s often the two of them, too.

“There are little, small moments of quality time that pop up,” she said. “We take runs together because we only have each other. That’s kind of nice.”

You can reach staff writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine