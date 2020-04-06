School closures place new burden on families in Sonoma County stuck at home during coronavirus pandemic

When California state education chief Tony Thurmond announced last week that schools will be unable to physically reopen this year for the state’s 6 million kindergarten through 12th graders, it ignited waves of disappointment and sadness ­for parents, students and teachers.

No proms. No graduations. No theater productions. No sports. And no child care during the workday.

The classroom closures have opened a gaping hole in the intricate schedules many parents have crafted to manage their personal, professional and family lives. Suddenly, parents are not only struggling to understand and implement their role in distance learning, but doing it while trying to work from home or, in some cases, not working at all.

For Dr. Tonya Hoffman, a family medicine physician whose Santa Rosa practice has gone to remote-only appointments in recent weeks, it’s meant her patients are occasionally getting very real glimpses into her life. Video appointments have been interrupted by sons Julian, 7, and Silas, 4, sometimes offering more than a patient was expecting.

“They have already witnessed kids pull my hair or demand food,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman is far from alone. School, for many families, is not only a place where their children learn, but a place that keeps kids busy while parents work. Gone are early-drop off options and after-school day care.

For the Hoffmans, that means a brand new schedule and a different partnership for household duties. Jared Hoffman, a massage therapist, can’t work under the new shelter-in-place edict.

“I’ve been a massage therapist for 20 years and owned my own business for 15,” he said. “I’ve never been unemployed.”

But that’s not to say he doesn’t have his hands full. He’s helping Julian connect via Zoom with his first grade class at Proctor Terrace Elementary and he’s working to keep Silas engaged — no simple task.

“The 4-year-old and I, we are in a battle,” he said. “I don’t know who is going to win.”

Tonya Hoffman tries to help by putting together work packets. She has started to think like a teacher, she said, formulating lesson plans in advance so she’s not left scrambling in the moment. But there are still scrambles.

She recalled a recent day in which she was searching the internet, trying to put together her own lesson for her boys. Then she ran of printer paper.

“I’m just picking up scraps all over the house and junk mail,” she said. “It’s been interesting.”

“I don’t think I’m cut out for this,” she said.

Work-life balance

It’s a push and pull that is unfolding in households everywhere.

Sarah Martin, who edits science textbooks, isn’t new to working from home. She’s done it for years, but never when her 10-year-old son George has been home every minute of every day. Making sure George is up to snuff on academics isn’t the concern; it’s that she’ll be unable to create a schedule in which she can work uninterrupted.

“I’m worried how I am going to make a living with this kid in my home,” she said, only partially kidding. “I need hours of silence and I don’t get 15 minutes of silence. The bottom line is if can’t get in my working hours, then I can’t accomplish as much so I don’t get paid as much.”