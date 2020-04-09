Petalumans recount lockdown abroad

As the world began to lock down due to the coronavirus outbreak last month, some Petaluma residents found themselves stranded abroad and unable to get home as planned.

Teresa and Magin Borrajo departed March 11 on a two-week vacation to visit Machu Picchu in Peru. But they never made it to the Inca citadel in the Andes Mountains. Instead, their tour turned into a three-week ordeal that found them confined to a hotel, not knowing when they would be able to get home.

Meanwhile, Anna Rose Miller arrived in the small African nation of Djibouti on March 14 to visit a friend, but the next day the government shut down the airport because of the pandemic and did not allow any flights in or out of the country.

After weeks of anxiety, frustration and uncertainty, both the Borrajos and Miller were finally able to leave on chartered flights and returned home on March 31.

“It was very nerve-wracking,” said Magin Borrajo, 83. “I knew if I got sick there, I would die.”

His wife Teresa, 67, said the couple had thought it would be safe to go to Peru for two weeks.

“We checked before we left and there were no cases of coronavirus in Peru,” she said. “We thought it would be a perfect time to go, because there are fewer people this time of the year.”

The Borrajos had planned to stay in Cusco the first four nights after arriving in Peru on March 12. But by the third day, they began to hear reports of the virus spreading, events being canceled and public gatherings being limited. On March 15, the Peruvian government declared a national state of emergency and President Martín Vizcarra announced 15 days of mandatory quarantine.

The Borrajos were scheduled to leave for Machu Picchu the next day, but because of the quarantine, they had to stay put. As the days went by, the number of guests at their hotel grew smaller.

“Then, they closed the hotel,” Teresa Borrajo said. “We moved to another hotel with limited service. There were six of us, including two women from Russia and a couple from Italy. We were the oldest of the group.

“Fortunately, the couple from Italy owned a restaurant in Bologna. They loved to cook, so every day they went shopping and cooked for all of us.”

But as the days went by, the Borrajos became increasingly worried about how and when they could leave and travel home.

The U.S. Embassy in Peru closed on March 16 and the Borrajos were unable to communicate with the agency. Because the airport was closed, they couldn’t contact the airline with which they had booked their return flight.

The Borrajos had hoped that their return would be prioritized because of their ages, but it was not.

On March 29, they got an email from the embassy with a document and instructions to fill it out. They were told to have their suitcases packed and be ready to leave at any time. Finally, they received a message telling them to be ready to board a bus at 8 a.m. March 30 to take them to the airport.

At the airport, workers in hazmat suits were spraying the walking surface and police dogs were sniffing suitcases. The Borrajos were surprised to learn that their flight out of Peru was going to Miami instead of California, but they boarded it and then had to make arrangements in Miami for a flight to San Francisco.