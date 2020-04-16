Petaluma 4-Hers find comfort in animals

The Chapman family of Liberty Valley are faring well during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe and Andrea Chapman’s three children are in the Golden Hills 4-H Club and have many different projects to keep them busy. Those include projects with animals which are proving to be a perfect distraction during the stress of sheltering in place.

The children miss their classmates. Andrea Chapman said at first there was a lot of disappointment due to cancellations and postponements of extracurricular activities, including 4-H meetings and events.

Chapman’s daughter, Amelia, had a 4-H presentation to do in Monterey the weekend of March 14 and was stressed out because the trip had to be canceled. At the last minute 4-H leaders implemented a way for them to do their presentations from home. Chapman said this took a lot of stress away from her daughter. Amelia was able to do her presentation, achieving a gold seal award and moving on to the state level competition.

The 10-year-old is doing a 4-H project on horses and did an illustrated power point presentation on rare horse breeds for the competition.

4-H has expanded its projects now to encompass up-to-date technology, said club leader Carolyn Lacerra.

“4-H is more than animals these days and many people don’t realize that,” she said. “Our club has Lego robotics, STEM crafts, and 3-D printing.”

The children also have arts and crafts projects and Amelia has one involving robotic batiking.

“We made a machine that melts wax and transcribes a digital image file onto fabric,” she said. “I learned a lot.”

The main thing 4-H has been known for over the years is its farm projects and right now, those are proving to be highly beneficial. All three children have rabbit and poultry projects. Chapman said that being stuck at home can be mundane at times, but their animals have brought her children a lot of joy, distracting them from the outbreak.

“These kids have a routine every morning to go out, feed their animals and engage with them and this helps maintain a sense of normalcy,” Chapman said. “When everything else in their routine has been altered, they still have their responsibilities to take care of their animals. The animals have really helped with stress.”

Three weeks ago their rabbit give birth to two bunnies, Chapman said.

“The kids have yet another reason to go outside, to check on the babies and watch them transform,” she said. “This is their first experience with an animal having babies so they are learning a lot about how to care for such fragile and tiny animals.”

Eight-year-old Joey Chapman said he missed school and his friends.

“I agree we should stay at home because you don’t know where the virus is,” he said. “I’m happy staying home because I get to play outside all day. At school I don’t have any pets to play with, but at home we have chickens, rabbits and a pond. We look forward to collecting the chickens’ eggs everyday. They help me cheer up when I’m sad.”

Levi, 7, said he misses being with his friends and learning, but he’s happy to be home, having fun and playing with his family and their animals.

“When I’m upset they make me happy. They’re really cute,” he said.

Amelia said the pandemic makes her nervous and a little scared. She also misses school, her friends and her teacher.

“She was always cheerful and happy and not seeing her is depressing,” she said.

Amelia said it helps working with her animals.

“If I get scared my rabbit does too, so I have to stay calm,” she said. “My other rabbit loves snuggles. I grab him and snuggle him which makes me feel a whole lot better. Their cute little faces and happy little attitudes make me feel happy. Checking on my animals each day makes me feel like I have a shoulder to lean on when times get bad.”