Sonoma County small businesses rush for SBA loans to stay in business amid coronavirus pandemic

From bakeries to restaurants to breweries, cash-strapped small business owners across Sonoma County scurried to apply over the weekend for a slice of the $349 billion federal relief program to pay their employees, while they struggle to operate amid an economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Small businesses are the economic engine locally and nationally, employing nearly half of private-sector workers. Congress and the Trump administration made the financial lifeline available through the Treasury Department starting Friday. The rollout was uneven, though, and some restaurateurs worry the bailout won’t ensure their survival.

Local bank officials said they were deluged with requests from area businesspeople eager to participate in the program backed by the Small Business Administration. Companies with 500 or fewer workers must apply to local banks and lenders that can provide a loan up to $10 million. As of Monday night, Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank had received more than 700 applications, said Mike Sullivan, executive vice president.

If businesses use 75% of the borrowed money to cover payroll costs and the rest on mortgage interest, rent, and utility payments over eight weeks after receiving a loan, they won’t have to pay it back.

The federal windfall is targeted for small firms to retain their workers or rehire people they furloughed in recent weeks, as commerce ground to a halt during the virus-induced stay-home order here and across the country. Nonprofits, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, and independent contractors also are eligible.

However, many business operators are finding it’s much harder than anticipated to apply for the loans.

“Everybody is emotional and desperate, to be honest with you. We are getting inundated because we are a SBA lender,” said Brett Martinez, chief executive officer of Redwood Credit Union, which was able to successfully process its first loan application on Friday.

Like other local institutions, Redwood has limited the loans to current business customers to speed up processing and not overwhelm its lending staff.

“People need to be patient, and that is not easy when they are struggling in the situation they are in,” Martinez said.

Indeed, patience is minimal when the local and U.S. economy is bleeding profusely, and employers are shedding workers.

Nearly 10 million people nationwide have applied for unemployment benefits over the past two weeks. The first hard data on the local jobless picture will emerge on April 17 when Sonoma County’s March unemployment figures are released.

Anecdotally, it’s clear thousands of county residents are out of work, at least temporarily.

At Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg, President William Seppi said he was able to submit his application over the weekend, although he found the relief program’s rules complex even with his accounting background.

“This thing is supposed to be designed for small business and this is adding more stress in a stressful environment from a complexity standpoint,” Seppi said.

Seppi has furloughed about 80% of his bakery’s workforce of 116, halting retail operations with the exception of the one inside Big John’s Market. Costeaux’s sales to restaurants have dried up, too. The company is still selling its breads and baked goods to local grocers, he said.

The money will help him keep a skeleton crew on the job, but it’s unlikely to be enough incentive to recall workers, Seppi said.