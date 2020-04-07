More in Sonoma County favor face masks following recommendations from health authorities

No one is trying to suggest they look chic, but the growing prevalence of face masks in every color and style shows that citizens are adding some flair and forethought as they adjust to shifting recommendations about how to reduce the threat of a global contagion.

New coronavirus guidance over the past several days from federal, state and Sonoma County health officials has prompted a noticeable increase in the number of people donning protective covers over their mouths and noses when they have to leave the shelter of home and go out into the world.

“It just sounds like a good idea,” Guerneville resident Amy Henry said Monday outside the Raley’s grocery store on Fulton Road in west Santa Rosa. She wore a mask she fashioned from cut T-shirt sleeves.

At the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Cleveland Avenue, Christi Watson, 50, sounded a touch more philosophical, her commercially manufactured mask bound tightly to her face.

“We’re all going to need to do it if we want to be here,” said Watson, who has cancer and is extra motivated to stay safe.

In the early weeks of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, the word on masks and their efficacy in preventing viral spread was conflicting at best. The message was shaped in large part by a desire to ensure that scarce supplies of surgical masks, N95 respirators and other commercially manufactured protective equipment were reserved for health care providers whenever possible.

Health officials also want to make sure that people don’t start covering their faces and then grow lax about the strongest defensive actions they can take against COVID-19: frequent hand washing and social distancing.

While scientists say it’s still unclear if face covering can prevent someone from catching coronavirus, there is growing evidence that it may help prevent the spread of the virus from infected individuals who may show no symptoms.

So, the California Department of Health issued a new directive last week in favor of masks and face covering, followed this weekend by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase.

“Since not everyone with COVID-19 knows that they are sick, wearing a face covering helps make sure that you are not unknowingly affecting others,” Mase said during an online address Monday. “This can help slow the overall spread of the virus and help keep our community safer.”

Though still not de rigueur in the majority, it’s clear more people than a week ago have taken the extra step to mask up during outings. They include those who already had one — because of work they do or past wildfires — or those who recently made them.

Santa Rosa resident Jean Martin, 56, is one of the latter. After doing a little research online, she stitched together some pieces of cotton print with an iron-on laminate layer in between as a kind of filter.

“I think I’m finding more people wearing them,” she said outside Target at Coddingtown in Santa Rosa.

Nearby, Gary Friend, 69, also of Santa Rosa rocked a black skull-and-crossbones print mask sewn by his former wife.

Forestville resident Mary Ann Harris, who was in the same lot waiting at her car, removed the camouflage kerchief that had been held to her face with elastic hair ties — both pieces borrowed from her daughter.