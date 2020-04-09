Police log April 1 to 7

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, April 1

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this day.

Thursday, April 2

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this day.

Friday, April 3

6:09 p.m.: Gary Kobrofsky, 56, of Petaluma was arrested on Stony Point Road for misdemeanor vandalism and violation of probation.

Saturday, April 4

1:43 p.m.: Paige Johnson, 28, of Petaluma was arrested on North Petaluma Boulevard for shoptlifting, vandalism and violation of a domestic violence order, all misdemeanors.

9:50 p.m.: Ali S. Azad, 61, of Petaluma was arrested on Dandelion Way for public intoxication.

Sunday, April 5

11:35 p.m.: Kristopher A. Hansen, 43, of Petaluma was arrested on Alta Drive for felony possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer.

Monday, April 6

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this day.

Tuesday, April 7

1:33 p.m.: Michelle Manuel, 52, of Petaluma was arrested on Payran Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:55 p.m.: Sherman Peters, 60, of Petaluma was arrested on Keller Street for discharging a firearm in a negligent manner.