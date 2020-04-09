Petaluma congregations can’t congregate during outbreak

Not even a magnitude 6.0 earthquake could keep Father William Donahue from holding Sunday mass. Unable to enter the damaged St. Apollinaris Catholic Church following the 2014 Napa Earthquake, he instead read scripture to rattled worshipers outside, mere hours after the ground ceased shaking.

Now priest of Petaluma’s St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Donahue finds himself once again steering a troubled congregation through a once-in-a-lifetime disaster, one that has similarly transformed a place of worship into a potential death trap.

Religious services and gatherings are prohibited as local faith communities comply with shelter-in-place orders meant to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Many, including Donahue, have moved to virtual services and sermons.

Although the restrictions are crucial to saving lives, they’re also presenting new disruptions to social and spiritual routines of the devoted. This abrupt shift is even more pronounced in this holy time of year, amid major Christian, Jewish and Muslim holidays.

For Donahue and the St. Vincent de Paul church, this week is normally the most jam-packed, with daily services and events beginning on Palm Sunday and culminating a week later with Easter Sunday on April 12.

“Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday are two very big devotional holidays for us, they are big participatory celebrations that people really look forward to,” Donahue said. “Unfortunately, it’s just not possible to duplicate it online.”

Easter Sunday commemorating the story of resurrection, is a particularly popular holiday for the roughly 167 million Christian adults in the U.S., rivaling Christmas Day services.

With Holy Week and Passover among the Jewish community in full swing, followed in a few weeks by the beginning of Ramadan for Muslims, hundreds of Petaluma residents are now delving into novel renditions of centuries-old religious celebrations.

For the first time in memory, observers are unable to gather together in their chosen place of worship, and dining room tables will not be welcoming any guests for the holidays.

“I think in addition to sadness, worry, and grief, people are also missing seeing their friends,” Donahue said. “I grew up in this parish, so I’ve known many of these people for over 50 years. Many of us have been with each other for generations, together inside our Church.”

Before, the church held masses every day and had continuously kept its doors open for anyone to enter, from curious passersby to those seeking moments of solace or prayer.

Adjustments to daily worship first started in February, as normally encouraged practices like shaking hands, receiving communion from the cup and sitting near friends ceased. Now, church doors are closed and there are no longer masses at area convalescent homes or last rites ceremonies.

Despite the restrictions, faith leaders are adopting new methods suitable for the coronavirus age. As is the case for many other facets of daily life, the move is toward the virtual. Saint Vincent de Paul, like many other churches, is now holding services online, uploading videos onto their website.

Donahue and other clergy have been taping daily mass from the now-empty chambers of the St. Vincent de Paul Church, recreating the experience as best they can.

“People in our parish want mass from their own parish. They want to look at their screen and to see their own church, and their own priests,” said Donahue, a Petaluma native and graduate of the St. Vincent school. “Many people in our parish have been coming for generations, and to be able to see the place they’re familiar with during this time is important.”