Subscribe

Petaluma congregations can’t congregate during outbreak

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 9, 2020, 8:35AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Not even a magnitude 6.0 earthquake could keep Father William Donahue from holding Sunday mass. Unable to enter the damaged St. Apollinaris Catholic Church following the 2014 Napa Earthquake, he instead read scripture to rattled worshipers outside, mere hours after the ground ceased shaking.

Now priest of Petaluma’s St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Donahue finds himself once again steering a troubled congregation through a once-in-a-lifetime disaster, one that has similarly transformed a place of worship into a potential death trap.

Religious services and gatherings are prohibited as local faith communities comply with shelter-in-place orders meant to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Many, including Donahue, have moved to virtual services and sermons.

Although the restrictions are crucial to saving lives, they’re also presenting new disruptions to social and spiritual routines of the devoted. This abrupt shift is even more pronounced in this holy time of year, amid major Christian, Jewish and Muslim holidays.

For Donahue and the St. Vincent de Paul church, this week is normally the most jam-packed, with daily services and events beginning on Palm Sunday and culminating a week later with Easter Sunday on April 12.

“Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday are two very big devotional holidays for us, they are big participatory celebrations that people really look forward to,” Donahue said. “Unfortunately, it’s just not possible to duplicate it online.”

Easter Sunday commemorating the story of resurrection, is a particularly popular holiday for the roughly 167 million Christian adults in the U.S., rivaling Christmas Day services.

With Holy Week and Passover among the Jewish community in full swing, followed in a few weeks by the beginning of Ramadan for Muslims, hundreds of Petaluma residents are now delving into novel renditions of centuries-old religious celebrations.

For the first time in memory, observers are unable to gather together in their chosen place of worship, and dining room tables will not be welcoming any guests for the holidays.

“I think in addition to sadness, worry, and grief, people are also missing seeing their friends,” Donahue said. “I grew up in this parish, so I’ve known many of these people for over 50 years. Many of us have been with each other for generations, together inside our Church.”

Before, the church held masses every day and had continuously kept its doors open for anyone to enter, from curious passersby to those seeking moments of solace or prayer.

Adjustments to daily worship first started in February, as normally encouraged practices like shaking hands, receiving communion from the cup and sitting near friends ceased. Now, church doors are closed and there are no longer masses at area convalescent homes or last rites ceremonies.

Despite the restrictions, faith leaders are adopting new methods suitable for the coronavirus age. As is the case for many other facets of daily life, the move is toward the virtual. Saint Vincent de Paul, like many other churches, is now holding services online, uploading videos onto their website.

Donahue and other clergy have been taping daily mass from the now-empty chambers of the St. Vincent de Paul Church, recreating the experience as best they can.

“People in our parish want mass from their own parish. They want to look at their screen and to see their own church, and their own priests,” said Donahue, a Petaluma native and graduate of the St. Vincent school. “Many people in our parish have been coming for generations, and to be able to see the place they’re familiar with during this time is important.”

However, it hasn’t been an altogether smooth transition to virtual sermons, itself a landmark change to ancient methods of worship.

Pastor of Petaluma Valley Baptist Church Alan Cross is among the numerous faith leaders in Petaluma now relegated to only phone conversations and video messages as a way to communicate with church members.

He says a recorded video is not a complete substitute for what draws many worshipers to services, where community connections are intertwined with spiritual practice.

“It’s difficult because you don’t get to see people that you know and have relationships with,” Cross said. “It’s also especially difficult for people that are older that aren’t really used to the digital world.”

However, Cross said he’s seeing an uptick in viewers, which he estimates will grow as regular parishioners begin to settle in to this new method of worship. Determined to retain as much of his church’s services as he can, Cross has also moved Easter Sunday online.

Instead of his original plan to collect several Petaluma congregations together for a united Easter Sunday Service, Cross is teaming up with pastors from Adobe Christian Church and Hillside Church for a YouTube livestream. It’s not quite what he imagined when he began planning the joint service months ago, but it’s as close as he can get to the real thing while maintaining community health and safety.

“For Christians, Easter really defines our faith and our world. And it’s still there, even though we’re celebrating it differently,” Cross said. “The bottom line is we still want people to know we’re here and able to provide support, as we have in previous disasters. It’s just in a different way than before.”

Christians are not the only ones who will be navigating their first major holiday under the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Islamic Center of Petaluma, doors have also been shuttered, and will remain closed to public gatherings when the holy month of Ramadan begins the evening of April 23. With no online service, Petaluma Muslims are encouraged to pray five times a day at home, according to Islamic Center member Iftikhar Ahmed.

Passover, the most widely-observed Jewish holiday commemorating the story of the Israelites’ escape from slavery in ancient Egypt, began at sundown Wednesday and will conclude at sundown April 16.

This year, many Seder feasts will look a lot smaller. It’s typical for families to reunite for the holiday, sometimes traveling out of state to join extended family and friends. But with the shelter-in-place order, many observing Jewish households will feature a more intimate gathering, while some will celebrate solo.

Rabbi Dovid Bush of Petaluma’s Chabad Jewish Center has spent the past few days delivering Matzah bread to over 150 households in Petaluma, and offered “Seder-in-a-box” supplies for Wednesday’s commencing celebration. Along with delivering supplies and food, Bush is also taking the opportunity to highlight what he sees as a silver lining of the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

“Instead of this being an unfortunate Passover, maybe this can be the most meaningful Passover. Maybe it’s just you, or just you and your family, only focusing on the essentials of the holiday,” Bush said. “I think the important thing is for us to take anything that God throws our way and use it to become better people and good community members.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine