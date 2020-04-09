Petaluma announces renter aid program

Petaluma will soon roll out a rental assistance program for lower-income residents hit hard by the financial ramifications of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It will be the first city-specific program aimed at helping vulnerable tenants in Petaluma amid the pandemic, as city officials toe the line between taking a unified, countywide approach and addressing calls by tenant rights groups to do more locally.

Officials announced the program at Monday evening’s first virtual city council meeting, made possible by a one-time federal assistance grant of about $200,000. Details of the program, including eligibility and distribution methods, will be unveiled at the next online council meeting April 20.

“We are in the early stages of developing those programs, but it’s nice to have access to those funds to start creating them now,” City Manager Peggy Flynn said at the meeting.

Announcement of the program comes two weeks after the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a temporary halt to evictions, similar to a statewide pause enacted by Gov. Gavin Newsom a few days later.

However, the protection leaves remaining questions for renters and housing advocates, who say they don’t extend far enough and leave significant loopholes. Under the existing moratorium, tenants could still be required to pay accrued rent later on, and possibly be subjected to evictions in the future if unable to pay back the debt.

“The eviction moratorium is a first step, but we need to go further,” said Zahyra Garcia, co-chair of the North Bay Organizing Project’s Petaluma chapter. “The current moratorium doesn’t prevent evictions, it just delays them.”

Representatives from the North Bay Organizing Project have been the most vocal in pressing Petaluma’s city council to create wider protections for residents in what is already an expensive housing market.

“There’s a lot that is unknown right now. For renters in particular, it feels like their housing is unstable, especially if they’ve been laid off,” said Amber Szoboszlai, the Petaluma chapter’s other co-chair. “So there is uncertainty of the future and of their right to have a roof over their heads, essentially.”

Szoboszlai said residents who are young with low income, people of color and community members that are undocumented are especially at risk of potentially losing housing or experiencing significant financial burden to pay rent. Many low-wage earners are out of work or have experienced massive cuts to hours and pay, further imperiling their ability to make up for accrued rent, she said.

Newly-created coalition Sonoma County United in Crisis, of which the North Bay Organizing Project is involved with, introduced a 13-point policy agenda encompassing the entire county Monday. Demands include a moratorium on rent increases, evictions and foreclosures that extend to at least six months after the end of the coronavirus outbreak. The group is also asking local leaders, Petaluma included, to prevent rent debt accumulation.

Any excitement over the new rental assistance program unveiled at Monday night’s city council meeting met tempered comments from most council members, who voiced considerable concern over vulnerable renters and the ability to provide continued support for what will likely be a months-long crisis.

Mayor Teresa Barrett said the nature of the pandemic and the economic downturn demands a federal response, commenting at the meeting that neither the city nor the county will be able to “solve the problem” without help.

“Our financial picture was not a rosy one to begin with, so this is going to hurt us significantly,” Councilman Gabe Kearney said. “But at the same time we need to find ways to protect our community and those most vulnerable during this time.”

