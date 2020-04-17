Police log April 8 to 14

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, April 8

12:13 p.m.: Saul A. Valladares, 37, of Petaluma was arrested on East Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation, both misdemeanors.

Thursday, April 9

2:57 a.m.: Scott W. Anderson, 33, of Petaluma was arrested on Sarkesian Drive, and his vehicle towed, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Friday, April 10

2:14 a.m.: Kevin R. McIsaac, 31, of Petaluma was arrested on McGreggor Avenue for felony domestic violence assault with injury.

6:49 p.m.: Andres Marquez, 26, of Petaluma was arrested on Ely Boulevard for felony domestic violence assault with injury, plus misdemeanor child endangerment and violation of probation.

Saturday, April 11

12:48 a.m.: John J. Stout, 43, of Petaluma was arrested at Corona Road and Sonoma Mountain Parkway for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and violation of probation.

8:58 p.m.: William E. Widemann, 73, of Petaluma was arrested on Lakeville Street for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Sunday, April 12

8:58 a.m.: Satpal S. Pahal, 36, of Fairfield was arrested at Lekeville Street and Washington Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, April 13

10:41 a.m.: Gary Kobrovsky, 56, of Petaluma was arrested on 4th Street for felony threatening to commit a crime with the intention of terrorizing, misdemeanor battery on a person, petty theft, public intoxication and violation of probation.

Tuesday, April 14

1:50 a.m.: Johnny Schad, 24, of San Rafael was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for possessing an unregistered firearm and violation of probation.

10:51 a.m.: Jennifer Winfrey, 26, of Oakland was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for trespassing.