Testing shows limited community spread of coronavirus in Sonoma County

MARTIN ESPINOZA AND TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 10, 2020, 8:59AM
Sonoma County health officials on Thursday reported the coronavirus is spreading minimally within the local community, a sign that orders for people to stay home as much as possible and avoid coming within 6 feet of one another in public are working.

The news came a day after health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

Dr. Sundari Mase said most of those cases were the results of targeted surveillance efforts on individuals who were known to have contact with others who have tested positive.

“The good news is this — we are not finding a lot of community transmission any longer,” Mase said.

During her daily video news conference, Mase explained the recent jump in cases was “completely expected” and was a result of “contact tracing” surveillance. Mase said public health nurses on Tuesday tested 18 people who had close contact with local residents who had tested positive.

Of these, 14 tested positive and made up the bulk of the new cases, she said. One of the 14 was from an out-of-county resident. The local public health lab currently processes COVID-19 test specimens for Lake and Mendocino counties.

The remaining four positive cases are still under investigation, but Mase said she thinks some of these could actually be a result of close contact with an infected person as well.

Contact tracing is a systematic process of interviewing people who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Normally, public health workers contact people who have had such exposure to assess symptoms and follow up with the person as needed.

But contact tracing involves more aggressive surveillance, with public health checking in with patients at regular intervals and ordering testing whether they symptomatic or not. Officials said the goal is to break the chain of infection by closely monitoring people who have been exposed or infected as early as possible, getting them proper care and into quarantine.

The results of the county’s surveillance is demonstrated in current public health data. Of the 142  cases, 66, or 46%, are from close contact with infected patients and 22, or 15%, are classified as community transmission. The rest are travel-related cases or under investigation.

Mase said in cases where its known people have had close contact with COVID-19 patient, testing is conducted regardless of whether someone is or isn’t symptomatic.

“This is why I am cautiously optimistic that our shelter in place is having that intended effect of stopping the transmission from one person to another out in the community,” she said. “In other words, we’re not seeing cases and people who are like , ‘Oh, I don’t know where I got this, and I’ve never traveled and I don’t know anybody who has COVID.”

But Mase cautioned it’s too early to claim victory against the new virus, and that it would be premature at this point to ease up on the county’s shelter-in-place order.

A sudden outbreak in, for example, a skilled nursing facility or in other vulnerable populations could rapidly derail the county’s progress against the spread of the virus, she said.

She said a great deal of surveillance testing is being done in skilled nursing homes, jails and among homeless residents to identify that “first case, quickly get them out of that setting so we don’t have more.”

Despite Wednesday’s surge, the number of active cases in the county has stayed relatively stable as people recover from the virus. There were 89 active cases as of Thursday.

Since late last week, county health officials have been saying more detailed demographics about the county’s cases would be made available on the county’s COVID-19 website. Such information could include age breakdowns for those who have been hospitalized, the types of symptoms exhibited and underlying medical conditions.

Mase said during the news conference that county epidemiologists were still working on presenting that data accurately. When asked if the county’s cases showed any disparities among ethnic or socio-economic groups, Mase cautioned against drawing broad conclusions about such breakdowns.

“Since we only have like 137 cases, it still going to be hard to come to great conclusions about these kinds of data,” she said, hours before the county added five more cases to its tally. “Now when New York City gives their data, perhaps that would be more representative.”

As part of a countywide effort to brace for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients, local hospitals have initiated surge plans that would add nearly 350  hospital beds to the existing 689. Mase said local hospitals are “well underway” with their surge plans, though she did not provide any specific data on how many beds had been added to date.

“We’re not final in this planning so I don’t have final numbers for you, but this surge capacity planning is definitely well underway,” she said.

Hospital surge plans would bring the number of available hospital beds to around 1,000. County officials have said they need about 1,500 beds available when the number of COVID-19 cases peaks between late May and early June.

Earlier this week, the county signed a $5 million deal with Sonoma State University for access to at least 580 beds.

Meanwhile, in Mendocino County, health officials will soon ease some of the shelter-in-place restrictions there. During a virtual forum hosted by Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan on Wednesday said she planned to issue new guidance to loosen up her initial order, which took effect March 18 but was revised March 24 to mirror the statewide order.

Doohan in an email late Thursday said the new order would be issued Friday morning. To date, Mendocino County has four confirmed coronavirus cases.

Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, said he hadn’t heard about the impending change, so he couldn’t comment on the specifics. But he said rural counties, with less density, may be better equipped to heed social distancing guidelines with perhaps more flexible rules.

“I think sometimes our one-size-fits-all approach to things isn’t really reflective of what the state is like as a whole,” said Wood, whose district includes Mendocino County.

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin said any discussion of relaxing social distancing rules would be premature in Sonoma County, citing modeling that shows the county is still steadily approaching its peak.

“I suspect that if in fact the number of cases doesn’t escalate significantly, we may be having that conversation sooner rather than later,” Gorin said.

