Subscribe

Six weeks since first case, Sonoma County holding coronavirus at bay but wary of surge

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2020, 8:13AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It’s been a long six weeks.

Forty-two days ago, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Sonoma County. As of Saturday night, 145 county residents had tested positive for COVID-19, including two people who have died, 82 still dealing with the virus and 61 people who have recovered. The confirmed caseload jumped by 17 on Wednesday, the highest single-day increase yet, and preliminary modeling conducted for the county puts the virus’s estimated peak between May 28 and June 2.

However, those numbers need to be taken with at least a couple of grains of salt: the local impacts of a nationwide failure to test and the prevalence of patients without symptoms has led to an undercount of the global pandemic’s true spread. The official numbers reflect more than 1.7 million confirmed cases and more than 108,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 worldwide.

And all of the county’s roughly 500,000 residents have adapted to a dramatically different way of living since March 17, when Sonoma County’s public health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, imposed the first of two shelter-in-place orders that have cooped up residents and shut businesses in a bid to prevent hospitals from overflowing with virus patients. Not that Sonoma County’s alone — most Bay Area counties have been hit even harder, and the entire state is grappling with stay-home orders, school closures and lack of work, with much of the world either living with or bracing for more of the same.

Mase, interviewed in a news conference via Zoom on Friday, expressed optimism about the measures Sonoma County has taken over the past six weeks to limit spread and community transmission, which has amounted to the source for 1 of every 6 cases here. The county hasn’t experienced the larger bursts of viral spread as elsewhere in more urban parts of the Bay Area, in part because it doesn’t have the international airports of San Francisco, Oakland or San Jose, or a large university like UC Berkeley.

“We’re fortunate in that we don’t have those kind of factors that would much increase movement of people,” Mase said. “So that’s one reason why we’re seeing less infections and less transmission.”

She also noted that Sonoma County went under a shelter-in-place order despite not having widespread community transmission of the coronavirus, saying “we may have been a little bit ahead of the game” on that front.

Shelter-in-place rules are likely to remain in effect until the county starts to see cases decreasing, Mase said. Though the number of cases has continued to increase, growth in active cases has decreased recently. After roughly doubling between March 27 and April 2, when cases rose from 40 to 79, the number of active cases has risen and occasionally fallen, sitting at 82 as of Saturday.

Closing parks and schools and tracing contacts of people who’ve contracted coronavirus are among the steps the county has taken to flatten the curve. The county’s approach under Mase has been informed by her experience at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization battling tuberculosis.

Sonoma County also is working with Sonoma State University to add 580 patient beds as part of an effort to increase hospital capacity in case hospitals become overwhelmed once the virus peaks.

The county’s first responders continue to respond to emergencies, but Santa Rosa’s police and firefighters are working under new protocols designed to limit the spread of coronavirus among the ranks, largely by stepping up disinfecting activities and limiting close contact with the general public. Still, a Santa Rosa police officer, Marylou Armer of American Canyon, died from complications related to COVID-19. Eight other officers, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy, and one Fire Department employee, whose position the city has declined to give, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mase on Friday announced new blanket orders to standardize instructions for self-isolating or quarantining and said the county will continue working to make sure hospitals have sufficient capacity, test all who need to be tested and keep tabs on people who’ve had contact with suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients.

“Some of this we’re already doing,” she said. “However, we’re not seeing a decrease in our case numbers yet, and that’s kind of a trigger that we look for.”

The county has not reported experiencing a potentially catastrophic outbreak in a vulnerable population such as a senior care facility or homeless shelter — sites where Mase said the county already has been testing locally. A few days before Sonoma County began sheltering in place, Mase banned people from visiting relatives in nursing homes.

“Very possibly we’ll find some cases in those settings,” she said, “which is good because then we’ll find them, get them out of those settings, so that we can limit further transmission in those settings.”

Other sites eyed for extra coronavirus surveillance include jails and stores such as Safeway, Mase said. She noted that the county will avail itself of new modeling data as information becomes available “to see if anything’s changed as we move forward.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine