Sonoma County testing reveals staffer at Sebastopol nursing home has COVID-19

Sonoma County confirmed two more cases of coronavirus Sunday following the first case-free day in more than three weeks as the county’s caseload continues to grow in fits and starts toward a predicted peak some six weeks away.

The small increase comes as local health officials target skilled nursing facilities for more stringent monitoring amid fears of a rapid and deadly spread of the disease among the ranks of Sonoma County’s elderly population.

Health officials in the Bay Area have expressed cautious optimism about the numbers but are preparing for the worst. Last week, Sonoma County signed a $5 million contract with Sonoma State University to bring hundreds of extra hospital beds, as well as isolation rooms, into the county’s health care pipeline to brace for a surge predicted to hit between May 28 and June 2.

By Sunday evening, testing programs had identified 147 Sonoma County residents with the new coronavirus, which is known to cause the respiratory disease COVID-19. Of those, 21 were hospitalized and 61 have recovered. Two people have died.

Albert “Alby” Kass, a well-known singer and resort owner in Guerneville, died last month at an Alameda County nursing home where he contracted coronavirus while recovering from a broken hip, according to news reports. At least seven patients at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward have succumbed to the disease, and dozens of other residents and staff reportedly have been infected.

Kass’ case doesn’t appear to have been counted in Sonoma County, which has seen its number of cases attributed to community spread dwindle amid increased efforts to trace contacts. There’s still fear among health officials that one spark in a single vulnerable population could change the county’s otherwise low trajectory.

“All it takes is one case at a skilled nursing facility … the picture would completely change,” Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said last week.

Sonoma County is actively seeking out those cases using an enhanced surveillance program, which recently identified a staff member at a Sebastopol- based skilled nursing facility had been infected with the virus without displaying any symptoms.

The positive case at Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab is merely a close call at this point but a frightening one, given the grim toll the virus has taken at similar facilities around the nation. More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to the latest count by the Associated Press.

In Sonoma County, the unidentified, asymptomatic staff member at Apple Valley is now being quarantined, said Nicole Francois, a publicist for the Sebastopol skilled nursing home.

The employee was one of about 15 workers in the sample group, Francois said. Only the one staff member’s test came back positive, on Thursday, leading to additional testing of potential contacts, including about 40 residents — half the facility’s clients, Francois said. Everyone else has tested negative at this point, she said.

Apple Valley representatives have since reached out to the primary contacts for each patient to inform them of the situation, Francois said. The infected staff member wore unidentified protective equipment in all interactions with patients, so any exposure would be limited, Francois said.