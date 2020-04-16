Petaluma pets well-loved during lockdown

Who is the one member of the household that is loving the quarantine lockdown? That would be the family dog, who is getting more attention and walks now that people are forced to stay home.

And how many cat owners could manage sheltering in place without their furry friends, even if their pet doesn’t always reciprocate the love?

Petaluma pet owners, like animal lovers everywhere, are spending more time with their pets during the coronavirus pandemic, and veterinarians say they are receiving more calls for minor problems that may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

“People find solace in their pets. They’re our comfort,” said Angie Smith, a veterinarian and owner of Petaluma Veterinary Hospital. “People are around more to notice little things.”

Like many essential businesses that have remained open throughout the outbreak, veterinary offices have adapted their practice to minimize human contact. At most Petaluma animal hospitals, technicians will come to your car and take your pet inside for treatment while you wait in the parking lot.

“We will meet you at the car with PPE (personal protective equipment),” said Yvonne Stemwedel, a veterinarian and owner of Adobe Animal Hospital. “As far as social distancing goes, that works pretty well. It’s not everybody’s first choice, but seems to be working reasonably well.”

There have been anecdotal stories of animals contracting COVID-19, the respiratory illness from the novel coronavirus, including a tiger in New York and a dog in Hong Kong. But veterinarians say pets likely can’t spread the disease to humans.

Still, some animal shelters across the country have reported an influx of animals as people dump their pets, fearful of contracting the virus.

The Petaluma Animal Shelter has experienced the opposite — a surge of adoptions and foster care since quarantine began a month ago. Mark Scott, executive director of North Bay Animal Services, which runs the shelter, said 15 cats and 20 dogs have found homes in the past month.

The shelter offers drive-through pet vaccines to keep social distancing, and will deliver a free bag of pet food to animal owners who can’t make it out to stores.

The other service they provide, animal control, has seen a shift in normal operations, Scott said. Wildlife sightings have increased, especially coyotes in the Penngrove area, as more people remain indoors. And fewer cars on the road means less roadkill.

“I haven’t picked up a (dead) deer in weeks,” Scott said. “You start to see wildlife coming out to enjoy themselves. It’s been really great for wildlife.”

David Rupiper, a veterinarian and owner of East Petaluma Animal Hospital, said his establishment is practicing safe social distancing while being extra careful to clean everything after each animal visit.

“We’re going through cleaning supplies like you wouldn’t believe,” he said.

He stressed that people should not worry about contracting the coronavirus from their animals.

“People really need to understand that your pets are not going to give you COVID-19. Don’t treat them like a germ,” he said. “Give them lots of love and attention.”

