Petalumans gather for city meeting, virtually

The city of Petaluma held a virtual Town Hall meeting Thursday evening, marking the city’s first foray into the format more than three weeks into the shelter-in-place orders preventing in-person meetings.

Mayor Teresa Barrett and City Manager Peggy Flynn joined Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano and Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde for the roughly 75-minute question and answer meeting. Two staff members were also in attendance, assisting with moderation and Spanish translation.

About 140 people logged into Zoom to watch the meetings and submit questions, Alverde said, along with an unknown number watching on a local public access channel. The meeting kicked off with a rocky start, though, as the Zoom access met a 100-user capacity and prevented further log-ins at the 5:30 p.m. start-time.

Call-ins were also met with similar capacity limit messages, leaving people to either catch the meeting on cable or Facebook Live, or watch the recorded video posted on the city’s website after it concluded.

“Because of social distancing, we’re trying out new things and technologies. When it isn’t perfect, we’re pushing through and learning,” Alverde said. “We are working to make sure these meetings are as open and transparent as possible, along with providing translation.”

Alverde said the technical difficulty was partly caused by their inability to contact Zoom, the videoconferencing software company that has recently surged in usage as millions of Americans work from home. In response, she said the city has changed its software license to allow for more participants to join in the future.

“We believe our limit now will be 1,000 people,” Alverde said. “We had thought it was 500 before, but it’s not as clear as you would think.”

Questions were answered in real-time, covering hot-button issues including protections for renters, testing availability, safeguarding the city’s homeless population and crime. Alverde said they received about 49 questions, and said 41 of them were addressed during the course of the meeting.

A full list of questions and answers will be posted to the city’s website in the coming days, and Mayor Teresa Barrett said those whose questions were not answered will receive individual follow-ups from staff.

“We will be doing more of these virtual town halls,” Barrett said “We know this is a very taxing, confusing and frustrating time.”

Future Town Hall meetings have not yet been scheduled. Alverde said staff is currently focusing on preparing for the upcoming April 20 city council meeting, the second to be held virtually.

