SMART board set to discuss cuts, agency’s future at first meeting since election loss

The board of directors that oversees the North Bay’s commuter rail system is set to meet Wednesday for the first time since voters last month rejected a ballot measure that would have guaranteed sales tax funding for SMART through 2059.

The resounding defeat of Measure I was propelled by a chorus of SMART critics who have called for an overhaul in the train system’s operation, contending it serves too few people at too great a cost.

Now, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s board will begin confronting changes in the system that will likely impact both ridership and cost. SMART officials say they will need to slash millions of dollars from the agency’s annual budget, affecting both their workforce and daily service, to make room for rising debt costs tied to construction of the $653 million line. Measure I’s passage would have lowered those costs by refinancing debt.

“We’ve already kind of laid out what the consequences before the election were going to be,” said Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, a SMART board member. “That obviously now hasn’t changed, so it’s a known commodity going forward and we’re going to have to act accordingly and stay within our budget. The big thing is how and when do we go back out to voters, and what do you do in the interim?”

That interim has become an even greater unknown amid the coronavirus crisis, which has spurred a dramatic slowdown in public transit — including a downsized SMART schedule — and set in motion a precipitous drop in the sales tax revenue that makes up the bulk of the train’s operating budget.

SMART’s sharpest critics, meanwhile, are demanding major shifts in management. The Marin County-based advocacy group Coalition of Sensible Taxpayers has recommended staff cuts, a new executive leadership team and a new structure for the board of directors.

“SMART’s board has its work cut out for it,” Mimi Willard, president of the group, said by email. “New top management is likely a prerequisite for any second attempt at extending the sales tax. A new GM will want a clean slate, including CFO.”

But Novato Councilman Eric Lucan, the SMART board chairman, signaled that a shakeup in leadership, including longtime SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian, or Erin McGrath, the agency’s chief financial officer, was unlikely.

“We have a general manager and a finance head,” Lucan said. “I have a lot of confidence in the team we have in place, and the continuity behind them. If things need to fall on anybody, it is definitely not our staff.”

Mansourian, who has led the agency since 2011, has a year left on his current contract.

Lucan stressed that he welcomed ideas for how to reconnect with residents and renew their trust the system, which is operating on 45 miles of the planned 70-mile route from Larkspur to Cloverdale. Measure I, which needed a two-thirds majority to pass, received only about 54% of the vote between the two counties.

“It’s not that we lost by a percentage point or two, so it’s an even more critically important time for introspection, to listen and hear from the public, and for implementing change in order to earn support from the public that we need in the future,” Lucan said.

Those pushing for deeper change may have an ally in Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, a 10-year SMART board member. Zane, who in March lost her own reelection bid, is calling for additional oversight of the agency, greater transparency to meet voters’ demands and an end to what she called the board’s “rubber-stamp” leadership.