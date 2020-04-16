Lawsuit challenges Petaluma apartment complex

The decade-long saga over the Sid Commons housing development along the Petaluma River is entering a new chapter after a group of residents filed a lawsuit against the city last month, alleging inadequate environmental review of the contentious apartment project.

A group of residents, all members of the newly-created group Save North Petaluma River and Wetlands and Petaluma resident Beverly Alexander are leading the lawsuit, hiring Oakland-based environmental law firm Lozeau Drury LLP. The firm filed the legal action under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, March 6, naming the city council, planning commission and developer J. Cyril Johnson Investment Corporation.

“My clients are in no way against building new housing, but this is the wrong location for it,” representing attorney Rebecca Davis said. “There are other locations in Petaluma, and to be building this literally next to the river causes so many issues. Basically, they are opposing the filling in of wetlands on the site.”

The development, first proposed more than 10 years ago, garnered a torrent of public opposition as it made its way through city hall chambers over the last several months. The city council ultimately ruled in a 5-2 vote approving the 180-unit complex February against the planning commission’s prior rejection.

The west side development is proposed for the end of Graylawn Avenue in the Payran neighborhood, bordered by the SMART rail line on one side and the Petaluma River on the other. It’s this proximity to a largely undeveloped stretch of the Petaluma River that has sparked heated opposition, along with outcry over the parcel’s two wetlands and several mature oak trees.

Those against the project say the parcel is a riparian habitat that should be conserved. Vocal neighbors living in the Payran neighborhood allege development at the site will increase flooding dangers in an area of the city that has experienced significant events in the past.

Proponents say the project would add much needed housing to the city, and credited the developer for listening to neighbors’ concerns and removing nearly 100 units from the original proposal.

For plaintiff and longtime Petaluma resident Beverly Alexander, the lawsuit is to her a way to contribute to a cause she cares about, hoping to be “one of the grains of sand” in the effort to stop the project.

“What’s wonderful in Petaluma is the natural habitat, and it needs to be preserved,” Alexander said. “In the past, Schollenberger used to be seen as a dumping ground, but now it’s renowned around the world for bird lovers. This section of the river could be like that, it could be a great riparian habitat.”

Along with habitat preservation and flooding mitigation, the development’s naysayers have raised concerns over traffic congestion and emergency evacuation routes, river terracing, wetland preservation and water runoff during storm events.

However, the city firmly stands with its environmental review of the project, pushing back against claims that the study relied on outdated information and that the project will increase flooding. The city’s environmental planners gave a painstakingly thorough presentation of the findings during the Feb. 3 city council meeting, attempting to appease public criticism and explain their findings.

At times, pushback from citizens painted a nearly diametrically opposite impression of potential environmental impacts stemming from the project, further confusing a matter already mired in controversy.