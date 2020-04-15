Subscribe

Sonoma County business leaders warily await gradual reopening of local economy

BILL SWINDELL, MARTIN ESPINOZA AND WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 15, 2020, 8:57AM

Customers having their temperatures checked before being seated in a restaurant with only half the usual tables in the dining area. Waiters with face coverings and gloves serving diners who order from disposable menus. Sporting events, concerts at wineries and other venues drawing large crowds through the prime summer tourist season would not be permitted.

“Normal it will not be,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, warning people it likely will remain that way until many across the state become immune to the new coronavirus and there’s a vaccine for it.

In his daily press briefing, Newsom outlined for the first time a broad, sobering framework of what life would look like in the coming weeks and months as Californians gradually move about more in public and commerce slowly restarts. He said the state will offer cities and counties “baseline” guidance, but largely it will be up to local public health officials to plan and lead the reopening of their respective communities. In Sonoma County, that leader is Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

For a county economy dependent on tourism, restaurants and robust retail sales, the big question on the minds of county business leaders is how to adapt so they can survive operating at half speed or slower when county and state officials give clearance to gradually reopen? For now, the county’s stay-home directive remains in place through at least May 3 and nonessential businesses, schools and parks are closed. The Press Democrat asked a range of business and community leaders for their initial reaction to the governor’s state reopening plan.

“There is still no (reopening) date,” said Josh Silvers, owner of Jackson’s Bar and Oven in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square area, which has been closed since March 17 when Mase issued her unprecedented directive for people to largely stay home and most businesses other than grocers and banks have halted normal operations. “It’s still very unsettling.”

Silvers said he was thankful the governor explained the stages and conditions under which the local and state economy would restart after being severely interrupted since mid-March by the global coronavirus pandemic. Newsom likened it to a “dimmer toggling between more restrictions and less restrictions,’’ and added that it won’t be just flipping on a light switch.

Jackson’s owner secured a forgivable loan through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program that will go to rehiring the 37 employees Silvers had to furlough and help pay rent and utilities. The money allowed him to pay the rest of April’s rent and left enough cash for May and June rents.

Even with the federal financial relief, Silvers wondered if customers will venture out to eat again, with all the safety steps required, and no COVID-19 vaccine in sight? “It’s the hugest question mark we don’t know,” the restaurateur said.

If people do venture out to eat or for other leisurely events, it won’t be in large crowds — at least through August, the governor said. “The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best ... not in the cards until we get to herd immunity and get to a vaccine,” Newsom said.

That means summer concerts, wine festivals and sporting events in Sonoma County are in jeopardy, including the Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR race slated for June 12-14 at Sonoma Raceway. The annual event is the county’s biggest tourist attraction, drawing tens of thousands of racing fans.

Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president, said as of Tuesday the big race is still planned, though there are three different scenarios: hold the race with no fans; reschedule it; race as planned.

“Which scenario plays out will be subject to government mandates and the revisions NASCAR is able to make to its season schedule,” Page said in a statement. “We are prepared to move forward and make the best of whichever circumstance is laid before us.”

No mass gatherings for the foreseeable future means canceling winery events around the region, a significant hit to the area’s flagship wine industry that relies on many events to draw customers that will spill into the hundreds of tasting rooms. For example, the popular Passport to Dry Creek Valley event originally set for this weekend has been postponed until next year. The ban on large-scale events and attractions already is having a detrimental effect on wineries.

The Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena draws 12,000 to 14,000 visitors annually from the now-closed Napa Valley Wine Train, said Judd Wallenbrock, CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, which owns the winery.

The Krug winery, which generates about 10% of its sales from such direct-to-cuostoumer transactions, has refocused with tasting room closures to do more telephone sales and email marketing, as well as virtual tastings via the Zoom digital app, Wallenbrock said. One positive note is the wine sector has seen a spike of sales at grocery stores during the pandemic, with wine sales up 28% nationwide for the week of March 14, according to Nielsen.

While Wallenbrock is bullish his winery will survive the pandemic, he is uncertain what the economy will look like in the aftermath since many economists predict the United States has begun experiencing a recession.

“My fear is not necessarily how long this lockdown is going to go. My fear is what the economy is going to look like after this?” Wallenbrock. “It is fair to expect a recession.”

Local hotels have suffered greatly as occupancy dried up in Sonoma County, falling 53% over the past month compared to the same period in 2019, according to the STR research firm.

While there is no timetable on reopening business and daily life, the county is well -positioned to capitalize on future tourists who are expected to travel close to home. Almost 60% of visitors to Sonoma County are from California, said Claudia Vecchio, president of Sonoma County Tourism.

“People are going to be traveling more locally,” Vecchio said. “There is this word in travel, which is called a ‘nearcation.’ ... We do have a pretty good (California) population to draw on.”

One of Newsom’s six indicators that his team of state officials will use to decide when to loosen the statewide stay-at-home order is ensuring local hospitals and health systems are able handle a surge of virus patients and prevent at-risk people from contracting COVID-19.

During his press conference, Dr. Sonia Angell, the state’s health officer, said easing restrictions on public movement could result in more cases of the infectious disease, and health care providers must be ready for that.

Tyler Hedden, CEO of St. Joseph’s Health, Sonoma County, acknowledged the pandemic’s effect on Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s business. Notably, the cancellation or postponement of many elective surgical procedures has caused a “gulf” between the medical center’s revenue and expenses.

The city hospital hasn’t had to furlough any workers yet. And the pandemic has led to new types of work such as taking temperatures at hospital entrances, Hedden said. Because of the virus-related financial toll, he said he was bracing for “a very slow recovery.”

Wendy Young, executive director of the Sonoma County Medical Association, pointed out that so many medical resources, such as personal protective equipment, have been directed to hospitals and the immediate battle against COVID-19. Therefore, small, solo medical practices are going to find it difficult to resume routine outpatient care. Many of these practices are now deemed nonessential and only caring for patients via telemedicine techniques, namely over the phone, through email or virtual communication.

Since physician and dental practices were asked to donate all their protective gear and swabs to hospitals, Young said, “They can’t reopen until No. 1, their staff is tested (for COVID-19) and until they get their supplies back up.”

Dr. Robert Schulman, owner of West County Integrative Medicine in Santa Rosa, said local solo medical practices like his will have a hard time buying any type of medical supplies, including alcohol swabs, medical tubing, masks and gowns. He recently tried to buy sanitation wipes online through Amazon but his order was canceled.

While the county’s residential real estate industry has certainly cooled, agents are allowed to hold virtual property showings and even show vacant homes in person, if a digital showing isn’t possible.

Although the restriction on in-person open houses has been a sharp blow for real estate agents particularly with the traditional busy spring selling season approaching, the industry has switched to using technology that ensures social distancing and adheres to local and state shelter-in-place rules, said Carol Lexa, president of the North Bay Association of Realtors.

“Agents have done a remarkable job in adapting,” Lexa said, using video conferencing and photography to showcase homes for sale to prospective buyers.

