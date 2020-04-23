Police log April 15 to 21

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, April 15

10:25 p.m.: Kenneth J. Vanguilder III, 22, of Petaluma was arrested on Sunrise Parkway for misdemeanor battery and violation of probation.

Thursday, April 16

3:26 p.m.: Steven J. Montijo, 43, of Petaluma was arrested on First Street for felony domestic violence assault with injury, felony vandalism, felony violation of probation and violation of a domestic violence order, and cruelty to an animal.

Friday, April 17

12:33 p.m.: Michael R. Sapsier, 38, with no known address, was arrested at the corner of Lynch Creek Way and North McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation, both misdemeanors.

Saturday, April 18

8:44 p.m.: Miguel A. Ramirez, 32, of Petaluma was arrested on River Pine Circle for felony vandalism.

Sunday, April 19

11:59 a.m.: Daniel A. Restivo, 50, of Petaluma was arrested on Cardinal Way for misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence order.

Monday, April 20

No arrests were reported this day.

Tuesday, April 21

10:01 a.m.: Ricky O’Conner, 52, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Copeland Street for public intoxication.

2:22 p.m.: Yvette Brooks, 58, of Petaluma was arrested on Lakeville Street for domestic violence battery.