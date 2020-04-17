Subscribe

End of Sonoma County coronavirus shelter order unlikely to clear way for summer events, gatherings

TYLER SILVY, MEG MCCONAHEY, CHRIS SMITH AND DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 17, 2020, 8:45AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

No high school graduations. No live concerts on the Russian River or nighttime theater at Jack London’s old homestead. No big Wine Country weddings or family reunions. No drum of hoof beats on the horse track at the county fair. And no roaring engines for the NASCAR faithful at Sonoma Raceway.

Seasonal rituals stacked up on the calendar over the next four months are on hold or appear threatened as Sonoma County braces for a summer unlike any in modern memory.

Bay Area leaders are collaborating on a soft reopening of civic life at the beginning of May, but even moderately sized events could be canceled through late August under new draft guidance that top public health officials began circulating Wednesday.

The measures would spell the end for Fourth of July firework shows, parades and the Sonoma County Fair, among dozens of other events.

“I don’t see us having big concerts and huge events like the film festivals, big Fourth of July celebrations where lots of people get together,” Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, said Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting. “I don’t foresee that happening this summer.”

It’s up to Mase decide on next steps in Sonoma County, and the signals that both she and Gov. Gavin Newsom have sent this week raised the alarm for the region’s signature tourism and events sector, which in a normal year would be shifting into higher gear right about now. Instead, many of those businesses and bookings may remain stalled until at least fall.

“It’s sobering to me to hear the governor and Dr. Mase talk about the steps to reopening our community,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin.

The county has yet to publicly share a plan for how it will segue out of the local shelter-in-place order in effect since March 18. But privately, county officials have been advising civic leaders that elements of the shutdown and social distancing rules are likely to govern gatherings for many months if not longer.

Supervisor James Gore, who represents wine growing regions in north county that are prized destinations for weddings and community fundraisers, said he has struck a hard but realistic tone with constituents.

“The unfortunate part is that everybody’s coming to this reality,” Gore said. “We generally talked about it not going back to normal. Now we’re seeing documents and research papers from epidemiologists saying, ‘This is how you do it.’”

Heading in to an uncertain summer, Bridget Doherty, owner of Encore Events Rentals in Windsor, noted that the hospitality and events industries have been hammered in the fires and floods of recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic only the latest blow. Looking ahead, she’s downsizing her expectations while trying to stay optimistic her business will quickly recover once the shelter in place orders are lifted.

“The good news for the event industry is that while it’s impactful now, people will definitely want to celebrate and reconnect in person,” she said.

But the shelter-in-place order isn’t like a light switch, Mase has said.

Instead, she and other health officers are sharing with local elected officials a two-page document drafted by a nonprofit think tank helmed by former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Tom Frieden that lays out criteria and for a staged, gradual reopening of the economy and society.

It instructs health officers to spend weeks verifying that coronavirus case numbers are falling and other key standards are met for eight to 16 weeks after a shelter-in-place order is lifted before events of 50 or more people may resume.

County supervisors began sharing the information in recent days with constituents and key stakeholders in the agriculture and tourism sectors, advising them to prepare for a prolonged exit from the shutdown.

“This is something that I’ve been bracing myself for,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the Sonoma Coast, as well as the lower Russian River, a recreational hub and the lifeblood of tourism-dependent towns. “Even outside of events, we rely on large groups of people coming out. Think about what Doran Beach looks like on a hot summer day in July, the river beaches in early August. People come from all over the state and even the country to recreate here.”

Already, it has meant the end this year for such small town tributes as Sebastopol’s Apple Blossom Festival and Bodega Bay’s Fishermen’s Festival, both canceled.

Even the vaunted Bohemian Grove encampment, the three-week gathering of wealthy and influential men on a redwood-shaded retreat near Monte Rio, has been called off.

To deter throngs of rivergoers, the summer dams at Memorial Beach, Johnson’s Beach and Vacation Beach won’t go up or will be delayed for weeks — guidance that Mase handed down in a recent call with parks officials.

“I don’t think summer’s going to be the same in all of Sonoma County,” said Herman J. Hernandez, board chairman of the Russian River Recreation and Parks District.

Other visitors are holding out hope that their plans won’t be thwarted.

The June wedding Megan Badger has dreamed of for much of her life and all this past year has actively plotted and designed has moved to Plan B, and to August.

After the complex task of arranging with the venue owners and the florist and the photographer and the baker and everyone else to push the wedding forward eight weeks, Badger is holding her breath that the global pandemic won’t cause another postponement. But, says the 27-year-old Santa Rosa native and Ursuline High School alumna, “I’m definitely thinking of Plan C, D, E and F.”

Bruce Riezenman of Park Avenue Catering of Cotati is headed into what should be the high season for weddings, entertaining and special events with an empty calendar. When he saw his April bookings evaporate, including the Sonoma County Barrel Auction, The Art of Dessert and the big Social Advocates for Youth SAY Soiree, he knew he needed a new game plan.

“I’m not prepared to cancel the whole summer yet, but I know I have nothing in May and nothing by the middle of June,” he said.

So Riezenman retooled his operation from higher-end catering to making $10 meals for nonprofit organizations to distribute to the needy. It’s a far cry from what he usually does. But he said it’s a way to provide work during the shutdown for at least some of his team — 30 full-time employees and 250 on-call and seasonal employees — in a way that also helps the community.

On Wednesday his skeletal crew prepared 60 meals for First Responders Resiliency, which planned to distribute them to firehouses around the Petaluma area.

Hopkins said she has serious concern s about nonprofit organizations that rely on events not only to spread their message, but for fundraising to power their work.

“The sense is people are recognizing that even if shelter-in-place is lifted, we’re living in a new reality,” Hopkins said. “How can it be done virtually?”

The region’s vibrant music and performing arts scene, meanwhile, has been hit this week with another wave of cancellations and postponements.

Two big musical festivals, Bottlerock in Napa and Country Summer at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds — originally set for May and June, respectively — already had been pushed to October before Newsom’s guidance on Tuesday. Wednesday saw more events called off, postponed or on hold.

Montgomery Village shopping center in Santa Rosa decided earlier this month to move its annual SoCo Art Fest from May 16 to Oct. 17 and postponed the opening weekend of its popular outdoor summer concert series from early June to October. Newsom’s comments Tuesday triggered the cancellation of the rest of the outdoor concert series in June and July, though Melissa D. Codding, Montgomery Village director of operations, said the center had not canceled August events “at this point.”

The board of directors of the Transcendence Theatre Company will meet this weekend to decide whether their “Broadway Under the Stars” season of outdoors shows can open as planned on June 12 at the Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, said the company’s executive director and co-founder, Brad Surosky.

At Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center, the fate of the venue’s big annual July 4 celebration remained uncertain Wednesday.

“We have canceled all events through June. We are closely monitoring state and county public health directives to guide our decision-making and to make safe and appropriate plans for the future,” said Andy Shepherd, senior manager of marketing and communications manager at the center.

Food and wine events also were affected. Taste of Sonoma, typically held on Labor Day weekend, had not been canceled as of Wednesday, and tickets haven’t gone on sale yet. But updates could come later.

The North Coast Wine & Food Festival had been planned for Aug. 8 but has been postponed. Organizers are hopeful it will be rescheduled for September at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. The Press Democrat sponsors the event.

Sonoma Raceway has canceled all on-track activity until May 3. That includes classes and racing events.

But the raceway’s biggest and most lucrative event of the year, the NASCAR SaveMart 350, is still up in the air. It is currently scheduled for June 12-14.

Plans were still underway for the Sonoma County Fair, scheduled for Aug. 5-16, said Fair CEO Becky Bartling, who suggested only an order from the county’s health officer would prevent her organization from moving forward. The fair was last canceled in 1944, at the end of World War II, and Bartling wasn’t keen on matching that asterisk more than 75 years later.

“It would be tragic if we did have to cancel the fair,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane, whose district includes the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. “The fair is such a community treasure. We’re going to wait until the last minute until we have to pull that plug.”

But Gore said he has counseled constituents to avoid false hope. He can’t see the fair going forward, or many other events, based on the advice being circulated now.

“The only way to be more optimistic is if I wasn’t paying attention to doctor’s orders, and I was basing my optimism on hope and not on the data,” Gore said. “I can’t give people false hope. I don’t think that’s what they need right now. They need straight talk.”

Staff Writers Guy Kovner, Diane Peterson, Peg Melnik and Lori Carter contributed reporting.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine