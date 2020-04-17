Helicopter pilot makes emergency landing near Tomales because of mechanical failure

A helicopter pilot was forced to make an emergency landing just east of Tomales on Thursday.

CHP received a report of a helicopter down on Tomales Petaluma Road near Alexander Road in the afternoon, the agency said in a Facebook post.

When officers arrived, they learned that the pilot made an emergency landing because of a mechanical failure. No one was injured in the landing, CHP said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation, CHP said. Neither agency could be reached for further details on the incident Thursday night.