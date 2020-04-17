Sonoma-Marin Fair still scheduled to start June 24

The Sonoma-Marin Fair, Petaluma’s celebration of agriculture, ugly dogs, music and fried food, is still scheduled for the end of June, although fair officials are planning for contingencies in case the coronavirus outbreak forces public health orders to extend into summer.

Allison Keaney, CEO of the fair that draws 60,000 people over five days, said planners are working off of the latest order from Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, which calls for social distancing and sheltering in place through May 3.

“We’re deferring to the guidance of the county’s public health department,” she said. “If public health says we can hold the fair, we will.”

Mase at a Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting said she did not foresee big events like festivals and fairs happening this summer. Marin County this week canceled its July 1-5 fair.

Jeff James, president of the Sonoma-Marin Fair board, declined to answer questions about whether the fair would be held as planned in light of the county health orders. He referred questions to Keaney citing board policy to let the CEO answer media questions.

The Sonoma-Marin Fair is scheduled for June 24 through 28, with the popular World’s Ugliest Dog Contest on June 26. Keaney said none of the vendors have canceled so far, including the entertainment. Music acts include country music’s Charlie Daniels Band, pop trio Wilson Phillips, country singer Randy Houser, rhythm and blues artists The Spinners and Fiesta Latina.

If the shelter-in-place order is partially lifted, Keaney said fair organizers would hold a limited, private exhibition of livestock and arts and crafts. If the lockdown is extended through June, she said the fair would hold a virtual exhibition, where participants are judged based on photos of their entries.

“Our exhibitioners, especially the youth with their animals and arts and crafts, have worked hard all year and they want feedback,” Keaney said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s an opportunity to give exhibitor feedback.”

Keaney said organizers would likely make a decision the week of May 3 based on the updated health orders.

Postponing the fair later in the summer was not an option because of other events planned for the fairgrounds, Keaney said. The city of Petaluma’s firework show on July 4 and the Petaluma Music Festival on August 1 are still planned as scheduled.

Later in the fall, the fairgrounds needs to remain available in case it is needed as an emergency shelter during fire season, Keaney said. The fairgrounds served as a shelter in two of the past three years.

The fairgrounds are hosting a blood drive April 30 and May 1, and a drive-thru food donation drop on April 25.

The Sonoma-Marin Fair is operated by the state’s 4th District Agricultural Association. Plans are still underway for the two-week Sonoma County Fair Aug. 5 to 16 in Santa Rosa.

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)