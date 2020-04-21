Garden boxes help Petaluma food programs

Micheal “Bug” Deakin, the owner of Heritage Salvage, is teaming up with Petaluma People’s Services Center to sell garden kits to raise money for programs feeding Petaluma’s most vulnerable, and “vanquish the virus with vegetables.”

The 4x4 ft. wood-sided boxes will come with a bag of soil, screws, gopher wire, seeds, starters and instructions. All proceeds from sales of the $75 boxes will go directly to local nonprofit Petaluma People Services Center nutrition programs, currently working overtime on a meager budget to feed seniors, low-income families and other at-risk community members impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“This is my attempt to coalesce this fabulous community in Petaluma, full of people that love to help,” Deakin said. “I’m doing this as my gates are closed, we’re not exactly rolling in dough here, but this is what my heart has to do.”

Deakin said he thought of the idea after learning from PPSC’s executive director Elece Hempel that the funds that normally sustain programs like Petaluma Bounty Farm and Meals on Wheels are running low. Both programs are racing to keep up with a surge in demand over the past several weeks, catalyzed by mounting financial hardships.

As the shelter-in-place order continues, Hempel said she’s noticed seniors are increasingly avoiding shopping trips and that low-income families are at increased risk of food insecurity.

“We have about a 30% increase in need, and about at 10% increase in funding,” Hempel said. “There’s still a shortfall, and needs are continuing to grow.”

Those purchasing a Heritage Salvage “Victory Garden” will see all proceeds go to these programs, and can also choose to donate additional funds or buy a garden for a low-income family.

“There is the option to make small donations toward the purchase of a box if people can only afford to contribute something like $10 instead of the full $75,” Hempel said. “Anything helps.”

A crew of volunteers began building the boxes Thursday, using various wood materials found at the sprawling Heritage Salvage site to create their first batch of garden boxes. Deakin said Friedman’s Home Improvement, ACE Hardware and M. Maselli & Sons Hardware have donated supplies for the project, and are hoping to collect more as they continue to build.

Donations also help offset costs, allowing Heritage Salvage to sell the items for more than half their estimated retail value.

Should they be able to continue to amass needed materials, Deakin said he’s shooting to build up to 150 individual garden boxes. As a lifelong salvager, Deakin said he’s confident they’ll be able to scrounge up victory garden supplies one way or the other.

Sale for the garden boxes began Tuesday through Petaluma Bounty Farm’s newly-created online platform. The farm will be using a similar virtual method for this year’s 10th annual plant sale, the organization’s most lucrative fundraiser that attracts hundreds of shoppers.

Pickups of the Heritage Salvage Victory Garden kits will be spread out over multiple days to ensure minimal contact. The first of at least three pickup days for the victory gardens will be held April 28 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Heritage Salvage, where purchasers can present a receipt through a glass window and have their items loaded into their vehicle contact-free.

Additional pickup dates have not yet been scheduled.

“I love doing stuff for this community, and I love Petaluma, it’s just about as community as community gets,” Deakin said. “I didn’t want to just give people a bag of food, I wanted to give them something that they can look at with pride after the shelter in place ends, that will keep on giving.”

