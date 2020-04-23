Petaluma dairy, poultry producers weather uncertainty

Last year’s Butter and Egg Days festival celebrated Clover Sonoma, Petaluma’s most prominent dairy company. It featured Clo the Cow, the company’s mascot, riding high on a float in the event’s centerpiece parade through downtown Petaluma.

This year, Clo, like the rest of the country, is at home.

“At this time last year, Clo was the grand marshal,” said Marcus Benedetti, Clover Sonoma CEO. “Now, she’s quarantined.”

Saturday would have marked the 39th Butter and Egg Days Parade, a salute to the dairy and poultry industry that defined Petaluma’s early development. Like most events this spring, the festival was upended by the coronavirus outbreak. Organizers now hope to reschedule it later this summer.

The loss of the signature promotional event is just one of many hardships that local dairy producers face as the pandemic has severed supply chains, reduced the price of milk and cut into demand in the food service sector. In some parts of the country, dairy farmers are reportedly dumping milk even as some grocery store dairy aisles are bare.

For Clover Sonoma, the outbreak has caused the company to adjust its distribution channels, and farmers who sell to Clover have so far weathered the chaos in the market.

Small dairy producers, though, are struggling. The pandemic has already forced Petaluma-based Three Twins Ice Cream to close.

Meanwhile, egg farmers are scrambling to keep up with demand.

“We’re an essential business and we’re trying to keep milk on the shelves for everyone,” said Jim Riebli, a west Petaluma dairyman who sells milk to Clover. “Everything is OK for us at this point.”

The four employees at Riebli’s Rainsville Road ranch have been working with masks and gloves and isolating as much as possible, he said.

The lockdown for the past month has virtually halted Clover’s food service distribution, which accounts for 30% of its business, Benedetti said. Clover sells its products directly to Bay Area restaurants, hotels and coffee shops, all of which are closed or open for take-out only.

Additionally, Clover sells to businesses like Google, Apple and Tesla for their employee cafeterias, and distributes to the University of California system. With work and school all moving to home, that side of the industry is on hold, Benedetti said.

“People have shifted where they eat,” he said. “In some cases, they are drinking more milk at home. They’re not eating less, they are just eating differently.”

The increase in demand at grocery stores as made up for the loss of food service distribution, Benedetti said. And with more people home baking, butter and eggs are flying off of store shelves, he said.

“Grocery stores are the only game in town right now where most Americans are getting their food,” he said.

Clover has not had to layoff any of its 270 employees, Benedetti said, although the outbreak has forced a change in the way the company works. Employees now wear personal protective gear, and those who can work from home.

Throughout the pandemic, Benedetti said Clover is having local restaurants cater three meals a day for workers, providing a morale boost to employees and a financial boost to struggling Petaluma restaurants.

For dairy farmers without a channel to the retail market, the outlook is much more uncertain. Double 8 Dairy in Valley Ford produces 200 gallons of milk a day, which it sold exclusively to high-end restaurants and coffee shops that are no longer buying it. As a result, owner Andrew Zlot is giving most of its supply to Bay Area food banks.