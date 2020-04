Petaluma police seek identity of suspected package thief

Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected package thief.

Several thefts have occurred over the last week at the Azure Apartments at 1400 Technology Lane in Petaluma.

A resident was able to photograph a possible suspect, Officer Walt Spiller said. Police released the photo on Monday in hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 707-778-4372.