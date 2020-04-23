Subscribe

Petaluma retailers hit by shutdown

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 23, 2020, 9:07AM

For more than seven years, April has marked the beginning of Field Works Petaluma’s busy season, bolstered by springtime events and shoppers combing the downtown gift shop in preparation for Mother’s Day.

Instead, owner Jennifer Paisley is confronting what could be her first month in the red.

“Right now, I’m making less than 25% of what I have normally sold at this point in the month,” Paisely said Saturday. “Depending on how the next couple of weeks go, it’ll probably be even less than that for all of April.”

More than a month into the shelter-in-place orders that have forced non-essential businesses to close, Petaluma’s small retailers are looking at an uneasy future. The rapid depletion of Small Business Administration loans has left some boutiques and shops in town in limbo, unsure how much longer they can survive without assistance they considered their only lifeline.

The federal SBA loan program reached its $349 billion ceiling April 16, less than two weeks after it launched. It had approved nearly 1.7 million loans, but many business owners like Paisley remain empty-handed. A second bill to replenish the loan program with a $331 billion infusion is expected to see a House vote Thursday.

For Paisley and the roughly 14 other members of a local merchant’s group created at the start of the crisis, this volatility has been a major stressor.

“I think the loss of SBA funds has been a big deflator for a lot of owners,” Paisley said. “So much energy is spent on chasing money and scrambling to find ways to keep going.”

Roughly 209 of Petaluma’s 310 brick-and-mortar retail businesses are either locally-owned or not part of a national chain, according to figures from the city’s economic development office. This includes clothing boutiques, grocery stores, phones, office supplies, home goods and auto sales. Gas stations, tobacco and gun retailers are excluded in the tally.

In comparison, the city hosts nearly the same number of restaurants and food service businesses as retail. Just 37 of the city’s total 196 restaurants, coffee shops, ice cream stores and delis are owned by national chains. The rest are in local hands.

“It’s been hard for everyone, and many Petaluma small businesses like restaurants have played up their strengths and adapted, but it’s been much harder for retailers that rely on their front door being open,” said CEO of Petaluma’s Chamber of Commerce Onita Pellegrini.

Paisley said at least 70% of her weekend sales were from foot traffic, drawing tourists and locals alike into the store. Shirts, tote-bags and coffee mugs emblazoned with Petaluma-themed images and phrases sit untouched in the display window, once coveted souvenirs by out-of-towners.

It’s a similar story for the established downtown consignment clothing store Red Umbrella, which sisters Margaret Villarreal and Dana Prichard have owned for 16 years. Unlike Field Works Petaluma, which Paisley and her husband staff full time, Red Umbrella employed five workers. Some of them have been with the Kentucky Street shop for years, before the current crisis led Villarreal to advise her employees to collect unemployment after failing to receive an SBA loan.

“We were on it — the minute the clock struck we applied. We met every single requirement but we never got the money — it was gone,” Villarreal said. “We want to employ our employees, but we need help to do that.”

The consignment store also used to provide regular income for about 10 “pickers,” individuals that sift through garage and estate sales to find items to sell to Red Umbrella.

Villarreal said she didn’t expect to be closed for more than a few weeks, and is now rushing to create an online purchasing platform after more than a decade of reliable walk-in business. But it’s a laborious endeavor for the sisters, who spend hours cataloging, photographing and uploading hundreds of pieces of unique clothing.

“We started with nothing in our garage years ago, we had no money,” Villarreal said. “We’re now asking ourselves, ‘could we do that all over again?’ I’m in my 50s, my sister is in her 60s. We don’t know if we have the ‘get up and go’ anymore.”

Closed doors and a sudden cessation of retail activity is also hurting the city’s revenue streams, still severely impacted by the last financial crisis in 2008. This year was meant to be the beginning of a financial overhaul to address years of austerity, but instead, assistant city manager Brian Cochran said the coronavirus has “thrown a wrench” into Petaluma’s finances.

Sales tax revenue accounts for a significant part of the city’s revenue stream, roughly 25% of its General Fund.

City officials say the loss from sales tax revenue is expected to reach $1.5 million at the end of the fiscal year this June. Combined with the transient occupancy or “hotel tax,” the city is bracing for a $2 million tax revenue loss within the first four months of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s not a soft slowdown, it’s been a complete end to an important revenue source for the city,” Cochran said.

Disruptions and cancellations to spring events and holidays like Butter and Egg Days and Mother’s Day are further injuries, a time of the year many businesses say are the most profitable save for Christmas.

Pellegrini said it’s also a time when many retailers are ready to offload purchases made in advance of spring and summer, expecting to recoup their investments in inventory during what has been a steadily profitable time. Businesses across the spectrum are also struggling to pay rent, utilities, insurance and employee wages, she said.

Yet, Pellegrini is holding on to optimism that future federal funding will come through, pointing specifically to efforts to obtain more SBA loan money from the federal government.

“Instead of ordering that whatever online, we need to go down to Kentucky Street and see if we can find it,” Pellegrini said. “It will require effort for us to keep Petaluma’s small businesses and downtown.”

The city’s economic development office announced Tuesday a collaboration with the Downtown Association and Chamber of Commerce to launch an online directory of brick-and-mortar retail shops. Businesses can opt in to the centralized platform to communicate updated store hours, inventory and links to social media and e-commerce sites. Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde said the project is meant to create ways to help retailers sell items and connect with clients.

As news swirls of new business loans and the new city program, Villarreal is doing what she’s always done — wake up, go to work, hang clothes, tend the shop — a muscle memory she refuses to shake.

“I keep trying to do things that make me feel like I can make some kind of change, and allow me to hold on to hope that things will get better,” she said.

