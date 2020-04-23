Petaluma retailers hit by shutdown

For more than seven years, April has marked the beginning of Field Works Petaluma’s busy season, bolstered by springtime events and shoppers combing the downtown gift shop in preparation for Mother’s Day.

Instead, owner Jennifer Paisley is confronting what could be her first month in the red.

“Right now, I’m making less than 25% of what I have normally sold at this point in the month,” Paisely said Saturday. “Depending on how the next couple of weeks go, it’ll probably be even less than that for all of April.”

More than a month into the shelter-in-place orders that have forced non-essential businesses to close, Petaluma’s small retailers are looking at an uneasy future. The rapid depletion of Small Business Administration loans has left some boutiques and shops in town in limbo, unsure how much longer they can survive without assistance they considered their only lifeline.

The federal SBA loan program reached its $349 billion ceiling April 16, less than two weeks after it launched. It had approved nearly 1.7 million loans, but many business owners like Paisley remain empty-handed. A second bill to replenish the loan program with a $331 billion infusion is expected to see a House vote Thursday.

For Paisley and the roughly 14 other members of a local merchant’s group created at the start of the crisis, this volatility has been a major stressor.

“I think the loss of SBA funds has been a big deflator for a lot of owners,” Paisley said. “So much energy is spent on chasing money and scrambling to find ways to keep going.”

Roughly 209 of Petaluma’s 310 brick-and-mortar retail businesses are either locally-owned or not part of a national chain, according to figures from the city’s economic development office. This includes clothing boutiques, grocery stores, phones, office supplies, home goods and auto sales. Gas stations, tobacco and gun retailers are excluded in the tally.

In comparison, the city hosts nearly the same number of restaurants and food service businesses as retail. Just 37 of the city’s total 196 restaurants, coffee shops, ice cream stores and delis are owned by national chains. The rest are in local hands.

“It’s been hard for everyone, and many Petaluma small businesses like restaurants have played up their strengths and adapted, but it’s been much harder for retailers that rely on their front door being open,” said CEO of Petaluma’s Chamber of Commerce Onita Pellegrini.

Paisley said at least 70% of her weekend sales were from foot traffic, drawing tourists and locals alike into the store. Shirts, tote-bags and coffee mugs emblazoned with Petaluma-themed images and phrases sit untouched in the display window, once coveted souvenirs by out-of-towners.

It’s a similar story for the established downtown consignment clothing store Red Umbrella, which sisters Margaret Villarreal and Dana Prichard have owned for 16 years. Unlike Field Works Petaluma, which Paisley and her husband staff full time, Red Umbrella employed five workers. Some of them have been with the Kentucky Street shop for years, before the current crisis led Villarreal to advise her employees to collect unemployment after failing to receive an SBA loan.

“We were on it — the minute the clock struck we applied. We met every single requirement but we never got the money — it was gone,” Villarreal said. “We want to employ our employees, but we need help to do that.”