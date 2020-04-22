Subscribe

Temperatures heating up in the North Bay. How warm will it get?

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 22, 2020, 8:45AM

The North Bay will be warm and sunny this week starting Wednesday, which is Earth Day, meteorologists for the National Weather Service predicted Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb up this week through the 70s, reaching the mid 80s, meteorologist Rick Canepa said. The North Bay may see lows of mid 40s to low 50s overnight.

“(It’s) definitely a warmup since early in the month and above normal, but below record highs,” Canepa said of the forecast.

Skies will be clear and sunny during the day, but will likely be cloudy at night. Canepa said the forecast doesn’t show any rain for the next several days.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

