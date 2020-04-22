Sonoma County prepares to ramp up coronavirus testing after securing swabs

Sonoma County public health workers are preparing this week to increase the amount of testing for the new coronavirus with special focus on high-risk groups such as health care workers and people who work and live in group care facilities, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Tuesday.

The new testing regimen is expected to begin this weekend with the goal of testing 200 people each day at drive-thru sites, a program possible because the county received an influx of specimen swabs, an essential tool for collecting specimens that has been in short supply nationwide.

Testing for the disease is a crucial element of an increasingly targeted approach to battling community transmission of the virus in the county, where the number of new cases are currently far below earlier projections by epidemiological models. Mase said the goal is to begin easing restrictions that have caused financial and social hardships for residents who cannot work, attend school or leave home apart from crucial errands — without causing the number of cases to spike.

“It’s a risk-benefit analysis that we have to make,” Mase said.

Sonoma County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive tests to 192 — representing 4% of the 4,507 tests conducted since early March. There are currently 103 active cases, 87 people who have recovered and two local residents who have died.

State data on hospitalizations showed there were 14 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Sonoma County medical centers. Those patients included two people who tested positive and another 12 patients suspected of having the disease, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Six people suspected to have COVID-19 were being treated in local intensive care units, the state data showed.

With 14 people hospitalized, the rate of infection and serious disease is far below the numbers projected by a county-hired epidemiologist. A graph of the model provided by the county indicated the county, even with a public health shelter-in-place order, could at this point have had nearly 1,000 people requiring hospitalization.

Mase said she and others had greatly underestimated the dramatic impact public isolation orders would have lessening transmission of the disease.

“We’re not seeing as many hospitalizations because of shelter-in-place and how effective it’s been,” Mase said.

During a press call Tuesday, Mase also provided more details about antibody testing her department hopes to conduct soon to determine who in the community has previously been infected. She said the county has ordered a machine made by Italian biotech company DiaSorin that processes antibody tests.

Mase said antibody testing could be used on all first responders to determine how many of them have been infected with COVID-19.

“I think we’re a few weeks away, according to our lab director, from getting the test,” she said.

The county is also undertaking increasingly hands-on investigations into people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mase confirmed Tuesday that the county’s health department has deployed staff to revisit positive coronavirus cases to obtain more demographic data, including race and ethnicity, adding that the data would be made available to the public.

The county had not been tracking race and ethnicity data for positive cases, leaving open questions about the virus’s impact on various communities within the county.