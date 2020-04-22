Subscribe

Petaluma police arrest man suspected of lewd act on teen

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 22, 2020, 10:03AM

Petaluma police arrested a 25-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a 14-year-old girl after he agreed to meet the girl behind Casa Grande High School Monday.

Teryl “Tyson” Lange was booked on one count of sexually touching the girl, with whom he had been communicating by cellphone.

Sgt. Paul Gilman said the victim’s mother saw messages from an older man who called himself Tyson on her daughter’s phone last month. He said she texted Lange pretending to be the daughter and Lange agreed to meet and bring marijuana and alcohol.

The girl told police she had previously met with Lange and he had sexually battered her in his vehicle.

Detectives began using her phone to communicate with Lange and he asked to meet near the baseball fields Monday morning, Gilman said.

On Monday, Lange arrived with marijuana for the girl, Gilman said, and he was taken into custody.

Police encourage parents to have conversations with their children about online safety.

“This is evidence that parents need to be vigilant and proactive in the safety of their children,” Gilman said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Corie Joerger at 707-778-4456.

