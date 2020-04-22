Reception canceled, but PEF scholarships awarded
There was no grand celebration, but Petaluma’s best and brightest students will still receive rewards for their hard work.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Petaluma Educational Foundation was forced to cancel what was scheduled to be its 30th Scholarship Reception, but deserving students will still share in $226,575 in education funds from 351 scholarship awards from 74 community families, businesses, and community organizations administered by PEF. Two-hundred, twenty-six seniors will use the scholarship funds to pursue their educational goals at 4-year colleges, 2-year colleges or vocational schools.
“We are really, really grateful for our scholarship donors support and the willingness to give back to the community,” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland.
“We are disappointed that we had to cancel the reception,” Highland said. “But we are glad that we can acknowledge the students during this challenging time.”
Highland said she was grateful for work done by Program Director Katy Verke and her committee of PEF Board Members who worked to review all applications received from Petaluma-area students and make selections during these difficult times.
“PEF’s pledge to support our schools and students has provided more than $7,571,500 in grants and scholarships since 1982,” Highland said. “We are determined to successful navigate the many challenges we are faced with due to the COVID-19 crisis. With the community’s help, we will come out of this even stronger.
“PEF plans to be here today, tomorrow and well into the future.”
In an effort to continue supporting all Petaluma- area schools, PEF is asking supporters to celebrate all 2020 graduates, whether they be from sixth grade, eighth grade or high school to donate $20.20 to help celebrate their accomplishments. For more information, visit the website at pefinfo.com.
—
PEF SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship
Harley DeMartin, Petaluma
Chris Dolcini, Casa Grande
—
Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship
Audrey Fross, Petaluma
Lily Paschoal, Petaluma
—
Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship
Mikayla Keefer, Casa Grande
Marissa Temple, Petaluma
—
Bruce Sharrow Music Memorial Scholarship
Ezra Richardson, Petaluma
—
Bug Under Glass Scholarship
Sebastian Gonzalez, Petaluma
—
Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship
Aaron Junnila, Casa Grande
Anthony Moeckel, Petaluma
—
Capt. John Siembieda Memorial Scjolarship
Morgan Morarity, St. Vincent
—
Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship
Cameron Ayers, Petaluma
Devin Bach, Petaluma
Kobe Barry, Petaluma
Anthony Bolinger, Petaluma
Audrey Borloz, Petaluma
Erik Carter, Petaluma
Claire Collins, Petaluma
James D’Ambrogia, Petaluma
Holly Elbert, Petaluma
Zoe Frothinger, Petaluma
Andrea Garcia, Petaluma
Aidan Gilmore, Petaluma
Elvis Gonzalez Pos, Petaluma
Jonny Guerra, Petaluma
Sergio Hernandez, Petaluma
Meghan Hill, Petaluma
Irving Juarez Diaz, Petaluma
Ana Larson, Petaluma
Jordyn Ludeman, Petaluma
Jeremy Marr, Petaluma
Juliet Mattox, Petaluma
Elsie Moran, Petaluma
Gavin Newell, Petaluma
Megan Popietak, Petaluma
Dante Ratto, Petaluma
Logan Reuter, Petaluma
Miguel Robertson, Petaluma
Annablla Weinberg, Petaluma
—
Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship
Eliana Wong, Petaluma
—
Clarence and Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship
Cole Schafer, Petaluma
—
Community Achievement Awards
Kayla Alcorcha, Casa Grande
Sheriene Arikat, Petaluma