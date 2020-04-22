Reception canceled, but PEF scholarships awarded

There was no grand celebration, but Petaluma’s best and brightest students will still receive rewards for their hard work.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Petaluma Educational Foundation was forced to cancel what was scheduled to be its 30th Scholarship Reception, but deserving students will still share in $226,575 in education funds from 351 scholarship awards from 74 community families, businesses, and community organizations administered by PEF. Two-hundred, twenty-six seniors will use the scholarship funds to pursue their educational goals at 4-year colleges, 2-year colleges or vocational schools.

“We are really, really grateful for our scholarship donors support and the willingness to give back to the community,” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland.

“We are disappointed that we had to cancel the reception,” Highland said. “But we are glad that we can acknowledge the students during this challenging time.”

Highland said she was grateful for work done by Program Director Katy Verke and her committee of PEF Board Members who worked to review all applications received from Petaluma-area students and make selections during these difficult times.

“PEF’s pledge to support our schools and students has provided more than $7,571,500 in grants and scholarships since 1982,” Highland said. “We are determined to successful navigate the many challenges we are faced with due to the COVID-19 crisis. With the community’s help, we will come out of this even stronger.

“PEF plans to be here today, tomorrow and well into the future.”

In an effort to continue supporting all Petaluma- area schools, PEF is asking supporters to celebrate all 2020 graduates, whether they be from sixth grade, eighth grade or high school to donate $20.20 to help celebrate their accomplishments. For more information, visit the website at pefinfo.com.

—

PEF SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship

Harley DeMartin, Petaluma

Chris Dolcini, Casa Grande

—

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship

Audrey Fross, Petaluma

Lily Paschoal, Petaluma

—

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship

Mikayla Keefer, Casa Grande

Marissa Temple, Petaluma

—

Bruce Sharrow Music Memorial Scholarship

Ezra Richardson, Petaluma

—

Bug Under Glass Scholarship

Sebastian Gonzalez, Petaluma

—

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship

Aaron Junnila, Casa Grande

Anthony Moeckel, Petaluma

—

Capt. John Siembieda Memorial Scjolarship

Morgan Morarity, St. Vincent

—

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship

Cameron Ayers, Petaluma

Devin Bach, Petaluma

Kobe Barry, Petaluma

Anthony Bolinger, Petaluma

Audrey Borloz, Petaluma

Erik Carter, Petaluma

Claire Collins, Petaluma

James D’Ambrogia, Petaluma

Holly Elbert, Petaluma

Zoe Frothinger, Petaluma

Andrea Garcia, Petaluma

Aidan Gilmore, Petaluma

Elvis Gonzalez Pos, Petaluma

Jonny Guerra, Petaluma

Sergio Hernandez, Petaluma

Meghan Hill, Petaluma

Irving Juarez Diaz, Petaluma

Ana Larson, Petaluma

Jordyn Ludeman, Petaluma

Jeremy Marr, Petaluma

Juliet Mattox, Petaluma

Elsie Moran, Petaluma

Gavin Newell, Petaluma

Megan Popietak, Petaluma

Dante Ratto, Petaluma

Logan Reuter, Petaluma

Miguel Robertson, Petaluma

Annablla Weinberg, Petaluma

—

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship

Eliana Wong, Petaluma

—

Clarence and Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship

Cole Schafer, Petaluma

—

Community Achievement Awards

Kayla Alcorcha, Casa Grande

Sheriene Arikat, Petaluma