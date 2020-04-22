Subscribe

Reception canceled, but PEF scholarships awarded

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 22, 2020, 11:55AM
There was no grand celebration, but Petaluma’s best and brightest students will still receive rewards for their hard work.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Petaluma Educational Foundation was forced to cancel what was scheduled to be its 30th Scholarship Reception, but deserving students will still share in $226,575 in education funds from 351 scholarship awards from 74 community families, businesses, and community organizations administered by PEF. Two-hundred, twenty-six seniors will use the scholarship funds to pursue their educational goals at 4-year colleges, 2-year colleges or vocational schools.

“We are really, really grateful for our scholarship donors support and the willingness to give back to the community,” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland.

“We are disappointed that we had to cancel the reception,” Highland said. “But we are glad that we can acknowledge the students during this challenging time.”

Highland said she was grateful for work done by Program Director Katy Verke and her committee of PEF Board Members who worked to review all applications received from Petaluma-area students and make selections during these difficult times.

“PEF’s pledge to support our schools and students has provided more than $7,571,500 in grants and scholarships since 1982,” Highland said. “We are determined to successful navigate the many challenges we are faced with due to the COVID-19 crisis. With the community’s help, we will come out of this even stronger.

“PEF plans to be here today, tomorrow and well into the future.”

In an effort to continue supporting all Petaluma- area schools, PEF is asking supporters to celebrate all 2020 graduates, whether they be from sixth grade, eighth grade or high school to donate $20.20 to help celebrate their accomplishments. For more information, visit the website at pefinfo.com.

PEF SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship

Harley DeMartin, Petaluma

Chris Dolcini, Casa Grande

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship

Audrey Fross, Petaluma

Lily Paschoal, Petaluma

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship

Mikayla Keefer, Casa Grande

Marissa Temple, Petaluma

Bruce Sharrow Music Memorial Scholarship

Ezra Richardson, Petaluma

Bug Under Glass Scholarship

Sebastian Gonzalez, Petaluma

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship

Aaron Junnila, Casa Grande

Anthony Moeckel, Petaluma

Capt. John Siembieda Memorial Scjolarship

Morgan Morarity, St. Vincent

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship

Cameron Ayers, Petaluma

Devin Bach, Petaluma

Kobe Barry, Petaluma

Anthony Bolinger, Petaluma

Audrey Borloz, Petaluma

Erik Carter, Petaluma

Claire Collins, Petaluma

James D’Ambrogia, Petaluma

Holly Elbert, Petaluma

Zoe Frothinger, Petaluma

Andrea Garcia, Petaluma

Aidan Gilmore, Petaluma

Elvis Gonzalez Pos, Petaluma

Jonny Guerra, Petaluma

Sergio Hernandez, Petaluma

Meghan Hill, Petaluma

Irving Juarez Diaz, Petaluma

Ana Larson, Petaluma

Jordyn Ludeman, Petaluma

Jeremy Marr, Petaluma

Juliet Mattox, Petaluma

Elsie Moran, Petaluma

Gavin Newell, Petaluma

Megan Popietak, Petaluma

Dante Ratto, Petaluma

Logan Reuter, Petaluma

Miguel Robertson, Petaluma

Annablla Weinberg, Petaluma

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship

Eliana Wong, Petaluma

Clarence and Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship

Cole Schafer, Petaluma

Community Achievement Awards

Kayla Alcorcha, Casa Grande

Sheriene Arikat, Petaluma

Ryan Anderson, Casa Grande

Aurora Beaumont, Petaluma

Lauren Beels, Petaluma

Miko Brown, Petaluma

Hannah Cordeiro, Petaluma

Peyton Cross, Casa Grande

Lucienne Ellis, Petaluma

Taylor Girard, Casa Grande

Elvis Gonzalez Pos, Petaluma

Carl Grini, Casa Grande

Grace Hood, St. Vincent

Gabriella Kaiser, Petaluma

Madison Lakritiz, Petaluma

Sophie Licata, St. Vincent

Angelique Lindberg, Petaluma

Hadley Mahoney, Casa Grande

Olivia Martin, St. Vincent

Brooke O’Flaherty, Casa Grande

Abigail Pezzolo, st. Vincent

Paul Serafimescu, Casa Grande

Samantha Silva, St. Vincent

Holly Van Renselaar, Casa Grande

Violet Wang, Casa Grande

Abigail Western, Casa Grande

Zenas Zhu, Casa Grande

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship

Monzerrat Herrera-Martinez, Petaluma

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Poncia, Petaluma

Danielle G. Mendez Memorial Scholarship

Max Smedshammer, Casa Grande

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship

Anthony Bolinger, Petaluma

Dr. Raymond A. Ramos & Associates Pediatric Dentistry Scholarship

Hailey Chrisco, Petaluma

Ed Grossi Memorial Automotive Scholarship

Ivan Coria, San Antonio

Juan Rodriguez, Petaluma

Edwin Kelsey Memorial Scholarship

Amber Almond, Casa Grande

Johny Ariles Hernandez, Casa Grande

Julia Buhat, Casa Grande

Peyton Cross, Casa Grande

Heidi Rodriguez, Casa Grande

Ellin Trueblood Memorial Scholarship

Miguel Robertson, Petaluma

Fabulous Women Martha Domont Scholarship

Angelique Lindberg, Petaluma

Lauren Seale, St. Vincent

Frances Casella Wildlife Management Scholarship

Devon Bach, Petaluma

Kody Petrucci, Petaluma

Rachael Spaletta, Petaluma

Frank Lynch Memorial Scholarship

Reilly Williams, Petaluma

Eliana Wong, Petaluma

CC Micro Corporation Scholarship

Carlos Calito, Petaluma

Andrea Garcia, Petaluma

Gary Ravani Meemorial (PTF) Scholarship

Audrey Arntz, Petaluma

Maryanne Boaz, Casa Grande

Hailet Caldwell, Casa Grande

Jillian Campbell, AHS

Peyton Cross, Casa Grande

Zahara Cuevas-Kovanas, Petaluma

Zaid Dawsari, NHS

Jonah Gottlieb, CHS

Joelle Groh, Petaluma

Jonny Guerra, Petaluma

Patrick Hinton, Petaluma

Camille Mantoani, Casa Grande

Teresa McGaughey, Petaluma

Gavin Newell, Petaluma

Mathew Nuefeld,Petaluma

Robert Orta, Sonoma Mountain

Emma Riley, St. Vincent

Jack Roman, St. Vincent

Joseph Sartori, St. Vincent

Kade Sklove, Petaluma

Nicolette Watt, MCHS

Gene Benedetti Memorial Scholarship

Audrey Arntz, Petaluma

Andy Ghiradelli, Petaluma

Amanda Roch, Petaluma

Cole Schafer, Petaluma

Rachel Splatta, Petaluma

Guglielmetti-Hansen Ag Scholarship

Abigail Carvajal, St. Vincent

Jane Crosby, St. Vincent

Kyle Ghisletta, St. Vincent

Grant Elementary School Alumni Scholarship

Cooper Woods, Petaluma

Harry Kimball Memorial Scholarship

Andrew Gotshall, Casa Grande

Henris Family Scholarship

Arisbeth Alcantara, Casa Grande

Nayeli Alcaraz Rosa, Petaluma

Adrian Arango, Casa Grande

Christopher Che Pacheco, Casa Grande

Shelby Curr, VOHS

Paulo de Carvalho, Petaluma

Ethan Ford, Petaluma

Jaxson Gagnon, Petaluma

Ricardo Gomez, Casa Grande

Alejandro Gutierrez, Petaluma

Graca Ilagan, Petaluma

Alyssa Isetta, Petaluma

Mariela Jacamo, St. Vincent

DeLaney Johnson, Petaluma

Gianni Johnson, Petaluma

Dylan Jones, Petaluma

Siyona Kubrom, Casa Grande

Emely Lopez, Casa Grande

Emmanuel Melendez, Casa Grande

Tpmas Pyervides, Casa Grande

Johny Rosales, San Antonio

Maya Shern, Casa Grande

Rodrigo Vasquez Lopez, Petaluma

Sadie Wray, Casa Grande

Hillcrest Dental Group Scholarship

Lowry Flieder, Petaluma

Jack Overton Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin Forney, Petaluma

Matt Forney, Petaluma

Zoe Frothinger, Petaluma

Anbelique Lindberg, Petaluma

Jeanie Heaslet McNear Educational Scholarship

Honey Charlton, Petaluma

Jim Pacciorini Memorial Scholarship

Elvis Gonzalez Pos, Petaluma

Irving Juarez Diaz, Petaluma

John and Andrea Barella Vocational Scholarship

Olivia Poncia, Petaluma

Amanda Rocha, Petaluma

John and Elrose Lounibos Memorial Scholarship

Emma Riley, St. Vincent

John Ramatici Memorial Scholarship

Audrey Arntz, Petaluma

Emma Brown, Petaluma

Kim and Bill Jensen Valley Vista Scholarship

Yairin Gomez, Petaluma

Armando Jimenez, Petaluma

Kiwanis Club of Petaluma Community Service Scholarship

Claire Collins, Petaluma

Lanker-McHugh Scholarship

Hayley DeMartin, Petaluma

Larry Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Emily Boulad, Petaluma

Lift Off Scholarship

Colelman Holecheck, Petaluma

McIlvain Academic Honor Roll Scholarship

Sheriene Arikat, Petaluma

Auora Beaumond, Petaluma

Lauren Beels, Petaluma

Miko Brown, Petaluma

Samuel Brown, Petaluma

Claire Burrow, Petaluma

Isabel Carles, Petaluma

Stephen Cook, Petaluma

Hannah Cordeiro, Petaluma

Zahara Cuevas-Kovanis, Petaluma

Abigale Deen, Petaluma

Lucie Ellis, Petaluma

Lowry Flieder, Petaluma

Matt Forney, Petaluma

Natasha Gavriloff, Petaluma

Joelle Groh, Petaluma

Grace Hegenbart, Petaluma

Patrick Hinton, Petaluma

Coleman Holecheck, Petalujma

Ellie Iribarne, Petaluma

Gabriella Kaiser, Petaluma

Madison Lakritz, Petaluma

Angelique Lindberg, Petaluma

Peter Marzo, Petaluma

Lauren Poehlmann, Petaluma

Pennelope Reynolds, Petaluma

Harrison Saunders, Petaluma

Ari Smith, Petaluma

Kayleigh Smith, Petaluma

Jack Sullivan, Petaluma

Ryan Sullivan, Petaluma

Jake Symons, Petaluma

Marissa Temple, Petaluma

Tristin Vanderlind, Petaluma

Elliot Waters, Petaluma

Eliana Wong, Petaluma

MacIlvain Family Scholarship

Giselle Aragon Garcia, Petaluma

Lilah Bacon, Petaluma

Courtney Bell, Petaluma

Blake Brandis, Petaluma

Marisa Buol, Petaluma

Carlos Calito, Petaluma

Honey Charlton, Petaluma

Haley Chrisco, Petaluma

Ryan Duff, Petaluma

Audrey Fross, Petaluma

Trent Garzoli, Petaluma

Wendy Gonzalez, Petaluma

Sean Graham, Petaluma

Maya Grini, Petaluma

Lauren Hazel, Petaluma

Juno Jolin, Petaluma

Teresa McGaughey, Petaluma

Alexis Nagy, Petaluma

Jacqueline Navarro, Petaluma

Mandy O’Keefe, Petaluma

Lilly Paschoal, Petaluma

Mathew Posert, Petaluma

Erza Richardson, Petaluma

Melissa Rocha, Petaluma

Mason Rodriques, Petaluma

Cade Shirk, Petaluma

Luke Stafford, Petaluma

Olivia Thomas, Petaluma

Logan Tiller, Petaluma

Sara Veeninga, Petaluma

Isabella Villarreal, Petaluma

Meyli Villatoro, Petaluma

Leah Vivian, Petaluma

Hannah Wendling-Drake, Petalujma

Alex White, Petaluma

Cooper Woods, Petaluma

Shannon Zapelli, Petaluma

Max Cerini Memorial Scholarship

Gino Landucci, Petaluma

Maxwell and Doris Decker RN Scholarship

Jennifer Juarez Hernandez, Casa Grande

Jennifer Medina, Casa Grande

Niels and Amalia Scott Scholarship

Mallak Ali, Casa Grande

Andy Altamirano Poblano, Casa Grande

Ryan Anderson, Casa Grande

Maryanne Boaz, Casa Grande

Ferdinand Buot, Casa Grande

Hailey Caldwell, Casa Grande

Anna Cervantes, Casa Grande

Elisa Chavez Figueroa, Casa Grande

Natalie Crockett, Casa Grande

Amali Espinoza Ortiz, Casa Grande

Taylor Girard, Casa Grande

Andrew Gotshall, Casa Grande

Carl Grini, Casa Grande

Makena Harmina, Casa Grande

Evan Haut, Casa Grande

Isabella Hursay, Casa Grande

Ava Isola, Casa Grande

Jennifer Juarez Hernandez, Casa Grande

Aaron Junnila, Casa Grande

Mikayla Keefer, Casa Grande

Regan Laubsher, Casa Grande

Kira Lim, Casa Grande

Elida Lopez, Casa Grande

Hadley Mahoney Casa Grande

Camille Mantoani, Casa Grande

Joseph McGuire, Casa Grande

Dom McHale, Casa Grande

Jennifer Medina, Casa Grande

Cecilia Petersen, Casa Grande

Jason Petersen, Casa Grande

Jennifer Rangel, Casa Grande

Paul Serafimescu, Casa Grande

Tess Shelton, Casa Grande

Savannah Sunshine, Casa Grande

Salma Torres, Casa Grande

Yu Tuan, Casa Grande

Holly VanRenselaar, Casa Grande

Briana Vidrio, Casa Grande

Violet Wang, Casa Grande

Pat Doherty Memorial Scholarship

Elida Lopez, Casa Grande

Robert Terry, VOHS

Pat Steidl Memorial Scholarship

Hayley DeMartin, Petaluma

Kade Sklove, Petaluma

Paul DiGirolamo Memorial Scholarship

Sophia Easley, Casa Grande

Peg King and Jeremy King Real Estate Scholarship

Ferdinand Buot, Casa Grande

Hannah Cordeiro, Petaluma

Olivia Martin, St. Vincent

Petaluma Active 20-30 Club #30 Scholarship

Mallak Ali, Casa Grande

Giselle Aragon Garcia, Petaluma

Honey charlton, Petaluma

Lowry Flieder, Petaluma

Eulises Gomez, Casa Grande

Monzerrat Herrera-Martinez, Petaluma

Leticia Manzo, Casa Grande

Violet Want Casa Grande

Petaluma Area Veterinary Scholarship

Emma Baswell, Casa Grande

Petaluma Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors (NOBAR) Scholarships

Paris Buchanan, Petaluma

Coleton Cristiani, St. Vincent

Tyler Cunha, St. Vincent

Benjamin Forney, Petaluma

Amanda Haverkamp, Casa Grande

Jessica Juarez Hernandez, Casa Grande

Mikayla Keefer, Casa Grande

Tristin Vanderlind, Petaluma

Petaluma Copperfield’s Scholarship

Olivia Badaglia, St. Vincent

Penelope Reynolds, Petaluma

Petaluma Firefighters Local #1415 Scholarship

Sheriene Arikat, Petaluma

Raul Juarez Gongora, Casa Grande

Petaluma Girls Softball Association Sean O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship

Emily Abel, Casa Grande

Cameron Ayers, Petaluma

Regan Laubsher, Casa Grande

Mandy O’Keefe, Petaluma

Petaluma High School FFA Ag Boosters Scholarship

Audrey Arntz, Petaluma

Benjamin Forney, Petaluma

Jaxson Gagnon, Petaluma

Andy Ghiardelli, Petaluma

Olivia Poncia, Petaluma

Rachel Spaletta, Petaluma

Petaluma High School FFA Bill King Ag Memorial Scholarship

Matt Forney, Petaluma

Petaluma Orthodontics Science Scholarship

Nicholas Kassis, Casa Grande

Sophia Licata, St. Vincent

Juliet Mattox, Petaluma

Petaluma Wildlife Museum Scholarship

Devin Bach, Petaluma

Holly Elbert, Petaluma

Rachel Spaletta, Petaluma

Robert Garibaldi Memorial Scholarship

Regan Laubsher, Casa Grande

Max Smedshammer, Casa Grande

Roger Humphries Military Family Scholarship

Lah Vivian, Petaluma

Rotary Club of Petaluma Scholarship

Meghan Hill, Petaluma

Sean Laliberte, Casa Grande

Lauren Poehlmann, Petaluma

Sarah Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship

Ari Smith, Petaluma

Isabella Villareal, Petaluma

Seymour M. Brody Memorial Scholarship

Lauren Seale, St. Vincent

Silverberg Family Scholarship

Jennifer Rangel, Casa Grande

Stephen P Collins ELL Scholarship

Elisa Chavez Figueroa, Petaluma

Andrea Garcia, Petaluma

Monzerrai Herrera-Martinez, Petaluma

Terry C. Smith Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Badaglia, St. Vincent

Torkelson & Associates CPA’s LLP Scholarship

Marissa Temple, Petaluma

Trevor Smith Memorial Scholarship

Sebastian Gonzalez, Petaluma

Lillian McCoy, Casa Grande

Trey Atkin Memorial Scholarship

Sheriene Arikat, Petaluma

U’Ren Family Scholarship

Angelique Lindberg, Petaluma

Valley Vista PTA Scholarship

Giselle Aragton Garcia, Petaluma

Irving Juarez Diaz, Petaluma

