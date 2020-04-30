Police log April 22 to 28

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, April 22

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Thursday, April 23

10:32 a.m.: Scott R. Clark, 61, of Petaluma 39, of Petaluma was stopped on North McDowell Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Friday, April 24

2:21 a.m.: Jose Ponce, Jr., 40, of Petaluma was arrested on Flint Place for public intoxication.

5:11 p.m.: Michael A. Fowler, 28, no address, was arrested at the corner of Madison and Wilson for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and felony violation of probation.

Saturday, April 25

3:07 p.m.: Nichola Hernandez-Revolorio, 38, of Richmond was arrested at Baywood Drive and Lakeville Highway for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest.

7:41 p.m.: Miguel A. Ramirez, 32, of Petaluma was arrested on Fairgrounds Drive for battery on a person and for vandalism/damage to property.

Sunday, April 26

7:35 p.m.: Timothy L. Fischer, 54, no address, was arrested on South Petaluma Boulevard for public intoxication.

Monday, April 27

6:45 p.m.: William D. Habel, of Petaluma was arrested on Ely Boulevard for felony domestic violence assault and misdemeanor battery on a person.

8:46 p.m.: Finn O. Cook, 19, of Petaluma was arrested on Western Avenue for stalking and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, both felonies.

Tuesday, April 28

6:54 a.m.: Three Petaluma juveniles, ages 15, 14 and 14, were cited on Margo Lane for attempting to steal a vehicle.

6:53 p.m.: Sheldon Berkey, 33, of Petaluma was arrested on Bradford Court for domestic violence assault with injury.

10:35 p.m.: Derrick Bedel, 39, of Petaluma was arrested on Indigo Drive for domestic violence battery.