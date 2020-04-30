Petaluma faces $2.1 million shortfall amid virus shutdown

Petaluma is looking for federal assistance to help bridge an estimated $2.1 million shortfall in tax revenue due to the coronavirus shutdown.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Petaluma and six other Sonoma County cities asked for direct aid from Congress. Sonoma County, with a population of just less than 500,000 people, does not qualify for federal funds under the CARES Act stimulus package.

Peggy Flynn, Petaluma’s city manager, said smaller cities in the county are banding together to lobby Congress for bailout money.

“Many cities in Sonoma County pooled resources to get a federal lobbyist,” she said. “We need someone to navigate the noise.”

The letter, sent earlier this month, is from the city managers of Petaluma, Cloverdale, Cotati, Healdsburg, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Sonoma. It was addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R- Bakersfield.

The letter states that Petaluma is facing a projected 4.5% reduction in sales tax and hotel tax through the end of June.

“Our region is seeing a significant economic impact given the fall in tourism and related employment that helps support our revenue bases,” the letter states, noting that unemployment in the region could hit 19% next month.

Besides lost revenue, cities have increased spending on police, emergency response, fire, health care, and other social programs in response to the pandemic, according to the letter.

“Simply put, we cannot continue on this path without direct federal aid for our loss of revenue,” it says. “With state and local mandates to have balanced budgets at all times, we may be forced to cut or eliminate essential services in the midst of a global pandemic. If our cities cannot provide basic services to aid in recovery, there will be no national economic recovery.”

Petaluma’s finance director, Cory Garberolio, recently sent letters to nine Petaluma hotel operators telling them they can defer transit occupancy tax payments from March, April, May and June to July 31. Most hotels have temporarily closed or are serving as a quarantine location for healthcare workers exposed to the coronavirus.

Flynn said Petaluma’s hotel tax dip will amount to $600,000. Sales tax is expected to drop by $1.5 million as most retail businesses are also closed as part of the shelter in place order.

“It’s a hit,” she said. “It’s going to be pretty tough. But Petaluma is going to emerge stronger. I’m excited for our future.”

Mayor Teresa Barrett said Petaluma’s property tax revenue hasn’t taken a dip as it has in other Sonoma County cities hit by wildfires. She said that Petaluma has become adept at working with a lean budget.

“It’s hard to imagine how we could cut services more,” she said. “Petaluma has been working close to the bone since the recession. There’s never enough money for what we want to do. That’s always been the frustration for me.”

Petaluma has received some federal funding amid the pandemic. The Petaluma Municipal Airport received $69,000 and Petaluma Transit is getting $498,342.

Additionally, Petaluma is set to receive a $206,554 Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address COVID-19 impacts. The City Council on May 4 is scheduled to allocate the funding.

According to a city staff report, the city is looking at giving the funds to 30 to 50 low income families for rent or mortgage assistance, and to pay for food, utilities and other monthly bills to ensure they can stay in their homes for up to three months.

Petaluma has yet to cut staff positions or city services amid the budget shortfall, but it’s a discussion that could take place later this summer, said Councilman Dave King.

“Our budget was tight to begin with before the pandemic,” he said. “Without a doubt, the pandemic is going to have a significant impact. We’re in need of federal aid. I’m hopeful that aid will be forthcoming. Depending on the amount, or if it doesn’t come, we’ll need to make those tough decisions down the road.”

