Former Petaluma classmates reconnect through virtual book club rereading of pandemic classic

What happens when a science fiction book about a pandemic becomes your reality?

Grappling with the coronavirus and the changes it’s brought to daily life, a group of friends who grew up in Petaluma in the 1980s couldn’t stop thinking about “Earth Abides.” They read the post-apocalyptic novel in their English class as students at Kenilworth Junior High School. Now, more than three decades later, they decided to reread it together, “almost as an act of therapy,” said the instigator, Scott McPherson.

Since graduating from high school in 1989, the classmates have scattered across the country and the world and live in Petaluma, Texas, Washington state, even Germany. But with their junior high school reading striking a now-familiar tone and with the sudden popularity of video conferencing apps as people shelter in place worldwide, they reconnected over the book.

They also sought out the junior high school English teacher who assigned them “Earth Abides,” Dennis Cardwell, now 72, who lives in Crockett near Vallejo.

“I had been thinking about ‘Earth Abides’ since the beginning of the COVID crisis,” Cardwell said.

“I wanted to share the book with my students, and I took a chance,” he added about his English class assignment. “I knew the book was special, and I had faith my students were capable of plumbing the depths of it. … I found the book hopeful, beautiful and ultimately uplifting.”

McPherson and his friends tracked down Cardwell through Facebook and invited him to join their online book club. With its members spanning two continents, the group met via Zoom and talked about the eerie parallels between the book and today’s pandemic.

Written by George R. Stewart, the book was published in 1949. It’s set in the San Francisco Bay Area, with scenes in Santa Rosa and starts with the aftermath of a pandemic that wipes out most of the population. The story follows the main characters Ish and his mate, Em, as they make their way through the chaos. Frictions develop among social groups, and education, religion and economics are all in flux. But the ending is uplifting, with hope for humanity.

“When I started the book, I felt like maybe it was a bad choice at this moment,” McPherson said. “But in the surreal world we live in, I’m glad this is when I came back to it.”

Most of McPherson’s friends confessed it was very a tough read, but a riveting one.

“The fact that a 70-year old book can be so relevant and compelling is fascinating,” said Scott Hendricks, 48, of Redmond, Washington. “The first section of the book deals with the isolation of the main character, Ish, soon after the pandemic, and I found this very hard to read. ... At points, I needed to pause and watch a couple of sitcoms to get through it.”

“After spending a few days in Ish’s world — truly the worst of the worst-case scenarios — somehow makes me feel better,” said McPherson, 49, who now lives in Bremen, Germany. “No, this can of food I’m opening is not 20-plus years old. Yes, water will still flow when I turn the taps. No, humanity is not at threat of extinction.”