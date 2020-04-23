Sonoma County public health officials stepping up COVID-19 testing starting Saturday

Sonoma County’s public health department on Saturday will begin an expanded coronavirus testing effort to screen about 200 people for the infectious disease in a day, roughly doubling the volume being conducted by the county, commercial laboratories and local health care providers.

The expanded testing — by appointment only — will continue for several weeks and target certain groups of the community, beginning with local health care workers who are symptomatic and asymptomatic. As of Thursday afternoon, about 4,900 of the county’s population of about 500,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 96% of them have come back negative.

County health officials said Thursday the ability to conduct large-scale testing is critical to keeping low — in public health parlance to flatten the curve — the number of local residents who become infected with the new coronavirus at one time.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said Wednesday enhanced testing is made possible due to a shipment of 5,000 specimen swabs the county obtained through Amazon. She said another shipment of 100,000 swabs are expected in the next two weeks.

The ability to monitor and protect California communities through greater testing is one of six key indicators Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week he will use to decide how and when he will modify the state’s indefinite stay-at-home order. Newsom said Wednesday the state should be doing 60,000 to 80,000 tests a day in order to enable the state to gradually ease restrictions on public movement and be able to pinpoint virus outbreaks.

In Sonoma County, Mase said that translates into a goal of about 800 tests a day. That will be accomplished through county public health officials’ expanded drive-thru testing, as well as the county’s testing of people living in “congregrant” situations like nursing homes, the local jail and homeless shelters and continued testing of people who have come in close contact with an infected person. Also, there’s testing being done by a variety of local hospitals, clinics and other health providers.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county has recorded a total of 194 cases of the highly contagious pathogen, 99 of which are active. Since the first local case of the coronavirus emerged on March 2, 93 people have recovered and two people have died.

Saturday’s virus testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting, in the parking lot of the county’s public health lab at 3133 Chanate Road in Santa Rosa. Only those who work in health care occupations and schedule appointments, by calling (707) 565-4667, will be tested. At later dates, county public health officials will set up similar testing opportunities for area first responders with virus symptoms, people age 65 and older with underlying health conditions with or without COVID-19 symptoms and finally any resident experiencing symptoms.

For the purposes of the testing, county health care workers include anyone whose job duties put them in contact with patients regularly. This includes: nurses; nursing assistants; doctors; social workers; counselors working in health care centers; front desk and intake staff; dietitians; housekeeping and janitorial staff; and security workers at health care centers.