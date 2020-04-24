These companies are hiring right now in Sonoma County, the North Bay

If you’ve been laid off or are seeking additional income during the pandemic, here are some of the businesses hiring locally right now. If you know of one we missed, email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com to have it added to our list.

CVS has immediate openings for full and part-time positions in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Available jobs include cashiers, store managers, pharmacy technicians and delivery drivers. For more information, click here. To apply for a job, click here.

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring for several positions, including mail carriers, throughout the Bay Area. Click here to search for open jobs.

Amazon has partnered with independent delivery organizations, called delivery service partners (DSPs), to hire full-time drivers to deliver packages during the pandemic. Employees do not need a commercial driver’s license and will be given access to a delivery vehicle, according to Amazon’s website. DSPs in Richmond, San Francisco, San Jose and Milpitas currently are hiring. Click here for more information.

Safeway is hiring cashiers, grocery clerks and a number of other positions in the North Bay. Click here for more information or to apply.

Target has openings at its North Bay stores for cashiers, store attendants and other positions. For more information, click here.

Whole Foods Market has a few seasonal and full-time job openings in Petaluma. Click here to see the job listings.

Lucky Supermarkets is hiring for several positions, including grocery baggers, clerks and service specialists, at its North Bay locations. Click here to search for job openings.

Raley’s has temporary, full-time and part-time openings in the North Bay. Click here for more information.

Sonoma Market (500 W. Napa St., Sonoma) has a few open positions that range from courtesy clerk to overnight stock crew. Click here for more information.

Walgreens has openings at its stores in Cotati, Santa Rosa and Napa. See the listings here.

Sonoma Tilemakers (7750 Bell Road in Windsor) is hiring workers for its production department for day (7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.), swing (3-11:30 p.m.) and grave shifts (11 p.m.-7:30 a.m.). The job includes working in a factory to make sure the tiles meet the company’s quality control standards. Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds and stand for long periods of time, among other qualifications. For more information about Sonoma Tilemakers, click here. To apply, email your resume to hr@sonomatilemakers.com.

Tradesmen International (1450 Airport Blvd., Suite 110 in Santa Rosa) is hiring plumbers. Click here for more information and to see the specific job listings.

Lowe’s Home Improvement has seasonal, part-time and full-time job openings in Cotati. For more information, click here or text the word “JOBS” to 56937.

Sonic has several open positions in its construction, field service and technical support divisions. Click here for more information.

La Tortilla Factory (3300 Westwind Blvd. in Santa Rosa) is hiring people to work at its production line and its office. There are currently full-time, part-time and temporary positions open. For more information, click here.

Amy’s Kitchen has openings in both Petaluma and Santa Rosa. Jobs range from sales deduction coordinator to warehouse workers. Click here for more information.

Traditional Medicinals is hiring for a few positions, such as automation technician and maintenance supervisor, in Sebastopol. Click here for a listing.

Exchange Bank has several open positions at its Santa Rosa locations. To check job openings, click here.

Oakmont Gardens, a senior retirement community in Oakmont, has openings for cooks, servers, housekeepers, maintenance workers and more. To check job openings, click here.

First American Home Warranty (1244 Apollo Way in Santa Rosa) is hiring for positions such as authorization, inside sales and claims resolution. Click here for more information.

NeilMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Santa Rosa has several open positions, ranging from safety manager to executive assistant to the CEO. Click here for all job openings.