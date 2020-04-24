California’s domestic laborers see financial well-being and health imperiled by coronavirus

The work they do is usually one of the first casualties of an economic crisis. Because they are part of the cash economy, they have no recourse to unemployment insurance. And those who are able to continue working must do so in other people’s homes — a fraught setting in the midst of a viral pandemic.

This is the plight of domestic workers, the housecleaners and nannies who help to make the world a little more livable for others, but who frequently get by themselves with little support network or safety net.

“I worry about my future because my family in Mexico depends on me,” Deysi Lopez, 29, a Santa Rosa housecleaner who regularly sends money to her parents and three siblings in Oaxaca, said through an interpreter. “I also am afraid some people will no longer contract me at work because they think I have the virus. And I am also afraid to go back to cleaning a house if there is the virus there.”

Since Sonoma County issued its stay-at-home order on March 17, these domestic workers — mostly women, mostly immigrants, some of them undocumented — have found their lives turned upside-down. In its most recent data from 2015, the California Domestic Workers Coalition estimated there were 5,300 such workers in Sonoma County.

“Their work has evaporated because the houses they clean are no longer available to be cleaned. They can’t go there,” said Susan Shaw, executive director of the North Bay Organizing Project, a grassroots organization dedicated to social and economic justice. “And many women had four or five or more houses every week. Now it’s zero. So women who are supporting their children, their families, their parents in a lot of cases, are not able to earn money. And it happened overnight.”

Few have steady employment. Paty Garibay of Santa Rosa said she had been working about four days a week cleaning houses. During the summer, her schedule tends to expand to five or six days per week. Only one client has retained her services during the outbreak, and only for part-time work in the yard.

Few eligible for benefits

A small percentage of clients are paying their domestic workers to stay home during the pandemic, recognizing the value of social distancing while making an effort to keep their helpers afloat. Lopez, for example, said three of her six regular clients are sending money without demanding she show up.

She is among the lucky ones.

With so many businesses suffering, many middle-class households simply don’t have the disposable income to pay their cleaners and babysitters. And because domestic workers almost always get compensated under the table, they are at risk of being laid off without recourse at any time.

Another local housecleaner, Maria — she asked that only her first name be used because she has not completed her citizenship paperwork — said none of her regular clients are paying her to stay home.

Hotel workers and dishwashers at least are eligible for unemployment benefits. That is not true of housekeepers, nannies, day laborers and others who work for cash. The situation is even more dire if they don’t have legal immigration status.

“Some people might think, isn’t everyone in the same boat right now? But the undocumented community has another layer of anxiety,” said Renee Saucedo, program director for ALMAS, which organizes domestic workers for the Graton Day Labor Center.